I rebelled because Bal Thackeray's ideology was being compromised: Shinde

"The seat sharing details between parties in the ruling alliance will be completed in two to three days.The Mahayuti will win all seats in Vidarbha," he later told reporters at the airport

Eknath Shinde

Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2024 | 10:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said he rebelled because Uddhav Thackeray abandoned the ideology of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.
Addressing a meeting of his party workers in Ramtek in Nagpur, Shinde said he did not want to become chief minister but had to rebel after seeing Bal Thackeray's ideology being compromised. Shinde broke away from the Uddhav Thackeray-led outfit in June 2022 and formed government with the backing of the BJP.

"Balasaheb Thackeray used to consider us (party functionaries) as friends but he thinks of us as house-helps," the CM said in another jibe at the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief. He also said a party grows when leaders reach out to the grassroot worker rather than sitting at home.

Asking people to vote for the ruling alliance in order to make Narendra Modi prime minister for the third time, Shinde said the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi does not have any agenda or intention for development.

"The seat sharing details between parties in the ruling alliance will be completed in two to three days.The Mahayuti will win all seats in Vidarbha," he later told reporters at the airport.

Responding to a statement by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray that the CM gave away four to five seats to allies to ensure his son gets renominated from Kalyan, Shinde said those coming up with such criticism must look at the tussles in the MVA.
First Published: Apr 07 2024 | 10:06 PM IST

