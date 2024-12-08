Identify Bangladeshis, Rohingya working as delivery agents: Giriraj Singh

Business Standard
Services sector, whether it is Zomato, Swiggy or Flipkart, the delivery boys are Bangladeshis and Rohingya, efforts should be made to identify them and hand them over to police, Giriraj Singh added

Giriraj Singh (Photo: PTI)

Union minister also threw his weight behind Yogi Adityanath over his comments drawing a parallel between Sambhal and Bangladesh, saying the Uttar Pradesh chief minister did not say anything wrong (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday claimed Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingya were working as delivery agents for food delivery companies and online shopping platforms and added that they should be identified.

Singh made these remarks in Hyderabad, where he attended the convocation of NIFT-Hyderabad.

"The services sector, whether it is Zomato, Swiggy or Flipkart, the delivery boys are Bangladeshis and Rohingya. Efforts should be made to identify them and hand them over to police," he told PTI Videos on the sidelines of the event.

The Union minister also threw his weight behind Yogi Adityanath over his comments drawing a parallel between Sambhal and Bangladesh, saying the Uttar Pradesh chief minister did not say anything wrong.

 

Adityanath had on Thursday said the actions of Mughal emperor Babur's commander in Ayodhya and Sambhal 500 years ago and the events happening in Bangladesh at present shared the same nature and intent.

"Look at the kind of acts our enemies in neighbouring countries are committing. Remember this, if anyone is under any illusion. Five hundred years ago, a general of Babur committed certain deeds in Ayodhya, similar acts in Sambhal, and what is happening today in Bangladesh -- the nature and DNA of all three are the same," he had said.

Responding to a question on Adityanath's remarks, Singh also took a swipe at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi.

"India got divided in the form of Pakistan. Hindus got finished in Pakistan. The same thing is happening in Bangladesh today. Jinnah's DNA was there in Pakistan and Jinnah's DNA is in Bangladesh. Jinnah's DNA is also in Sambhal. Your Owaisi, Jinnah's gene entered him," Singh said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 08 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

