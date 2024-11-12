Business Standard
Home / Politics / 'Congress wants civil war in India': Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Kharge

'Congress wants civil war in India': Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Kharge

Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticised Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, accusing the opposition party of attempting to incite a civil war in India, fueling unrest and division in the country

Union Minister of Rural Development Giriraj Singh

Giriraj Singh

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 10:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Sunday (Nov 10) criticised Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his statement claiming that India faces threats from the RSS-BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah.
 
Singh argued that if India is under threat, it is due to the Congress, which he accused of seeking to incite a ‘civil war’ in the country. He also targeted Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that the Congress leader intends to create ‘unrest’ within the nation.
 
“If the country faces a threat, it is from the Congress party that wants to have a civil war in India. Rahul Gandhi wants to create unrest within the country. By creating unrest, they want to not only fuel civil war in India but also want to destroy India through civil war,” Singh said.
 
 
Addressing Kharge directly, Singh said, “Kharge Sahab, your intentions won’t be fulfilled because the youth has awoken and understood your policies.”
 
This exchange follows Kharge’s remarks at the ‘Samvidhan Bachao Sammelan’ in Maharashtra, where he asserted that the country faces a ‘threat’ from the BJP-RSS. During his speech on Sunday, Kharge said, “The BJP is coming up with new slogans these days. I just want to ask, is there any danger in the country? If the country is in danger, it is from BJP-RSS. Because these are the people who talk about division and killing from morning to evening. We have always tried to keep the country united. Indira Gandhi ji was martyred for keeping the country united.”
 
In response, BJP leaders condemned Kharge’s comments, accusing the Congress of promoting ‘divides in society’ and ‘inciting caste-based divisions’.

More From This Section

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

MUDA Scam: RTI activist levels fresh allegations against Karnataka CM

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu expresses confidence in achieving 15% growth rate

BS Yediyurappa, Yediyurappa

Teach Siddaramaiah lesson by ensuring victory in bypoll: Yediyurappa

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Hindus don't disrespect religious figures: Pramod Krishnam slams Kharge

Aap

AAP deprived Delhi residents of better health infra: LoP Vijender Gupta

 
Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Arun Sao said, “People of the country know very well who is a threat to the nation. Congress is creating divides in society, pitting castes against one another, pitting sections against each other; it is spreading misinformation in society. We are nationalists. We are building Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat.”
 
On Saturday, during a rally in Nanded, Maharashtra, PM Modi also criticised the opposition Congress, accusing it of divisive tactics and urging the public to stay vigilant. He said, “In ‘farziwada’, the Congress has broken its own record. The ‘Laal Kitab’ of the Constitution, which the Congress party was flaunting and distributing, contained ‘nothing’. It was an empty book. This is nothing but a testament to the Congress' disregard and hate for Baba Saheb Ambedkar. The entire country is in shock over this foolish and unfortunate political play of Congress.”
 
[With ANI inputs]

Also Read

Giriraj Singh

Minister Giriraj Singh slams Congress, says 'To lie is in DNA of party'

Union Minister of Rural Development Giriraj Singh

Govt targets 1,000 kg cotton yield per hectare for 11 states: Giriraj Singh

Giriraj Singh

Carbon fibre will be produced by India in 2025-26: Textile minister Giriraj

BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh Photo: Twitter

AAP's Bharadwaj accuses Centre of 'misusing' ED in Amantullah Khan's case

Union Minister of Rural Development Giriraj Singh

1 person arrested for attempting to attack minister Giriraj Singh in Bihar

Topics : Giriraj Singh mallikarjun kharge Congress Bharatiya Janata Party BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 10:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon