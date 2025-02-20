Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / If I can be CM, this means ways are open for all women, says Rekha Gupta

If I can be CM, this means ways are open for all women, says Rekha Gupta

Gupta vowed to hold corrupt individuals accountable, asserting that they will have to answer for every rupee misused

Picture credit: Facebook/ Rekha Gupta

Rekha Gupta expressed gratitude to the Bharatiya Janata Party's high command for trusting her to govern the national capital. Picture credit: Facebook/ Rekha Gupta

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After being chosen as Delhi Chief Minister-designate, BJP leader Rekha Gupta said that it is a "miracle" and a "new chapter" marking the beginning of a transformative chapter for women in politics.

Speaking to the media, Gupta vowed to hold corrupt individuals accountable, asserting that they will have to answer for every rupee misused. 

"It is a miracle, it is a new motivation and a new chapter. If I can be the CM, this means ways are open for all the women... Anyone who has been corrupt will have to give an account of each and every rupee," she said.

 

Further, she expressed gratitude to the Bharatiya Janata Party's high command for trusting her to govern the national capital.

"It is a huge responsibility. I thank PM Modi and BJP high command for having faith in me... I will fulfil my responsibility with utmost honesty... My first priority is to complete all the commitments our party has made, and the second priority is that all our 48 MLAs will work as a team Modi. I never thought I would be a CM of Delhi," Rekha Gupta said.

Also Read

Rekha Gupta

BJP leaders congratulate Rekha Gupta on being elected as Delhi's new CM

PremiumYamuna

UP to New Delhi: Yamuna's pollution crisis is a multi-state failure

Rekha Gupta

Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta meets LG, stakes claim to form govt

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Delhi CM oath-taking ceremony tomorrow; traffic police issues advisory

Electric vehicle, electric car, EV

Delhi gets 1st electric gramin sewa vehicle as part of green mobility push

Gupta will take the oath as Delhi Chief Minister at Ramilia Maidan in New Delhi today.

She will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delh. Delhi has had women Chief Ministers from the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party. Rekha Gupta will succeed Atishi.

Elected MLA from Shalimar Bagh seat, Rekha Gupta has served as general secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and as a member of its national executive committee. In these roles, she initiated numerous campaigns for the welfare of marginalized communities and women.

Her name as next Delhi CM was announced after days of intense speculation about the possible choice. The results of Delhi assembly polls were declared on February 8.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Punjab has no water to spare for any state, Mann tells Ravi-Beas tribunal

Rekha Gupta

Rekha Gupta named Delhi CM; to be only woman CM across BJP-ruled states

Picture credit: Facebook/ Rekha Gupta

Decoded: Why BJP chose Rekha Gupta over Parvesh Verma as Delhi CM

New Delhi: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, with Delhi Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta, the party's Central observer Ravi Shankar Prasad, and party leaders Satish Upadhyay, and Parvesh Verma (PTI Photo)

Amit Shah, Kejriwal, Atishi congratulate new Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: BJP leader Rekha Gupta arrives for its legislature party meeting, at the party office in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025 (PTI Photo)

Rekha Gupta announced new Delhi Chief Minister, Parvesh Verma becomes Dy CM

Topics : Delhi BJP MLAs BJP Delhi government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRekha Gupta Delhi New CMMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPak vs NZ Live ScorePSTET result 2025 OutDelhi CM Oath Ceremony Guest ListKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon