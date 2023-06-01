close

If Modi wins 2024, only those he wants will fight in 2029: Digvijaya Singh

Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh came down heavily on PM Modi, saying if he returns to power in 2024, only the parties or leaders that he approves of will be able to contest 2029 polls

ANI Politics
Digvijay Singh

File photo of Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi | PTI photo

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 7:50 AM IST
Veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government, saying if he returns to power in 2024, only the parties or leaders that he approves of will be able to contest the elections in 2029.

Singh made the remark at an event at Gandhi Bhawan in the state capital Bhopal on Wednesday.

"If PM Narendra Modi returns to power in 2024, only the leaders or parties he approves of will be able to contest the elections (in 2029). There is a precedent for the same in many countries. He (PM Modi) will be in power in the Opposition as well," Singh said.

"Our supreme leader (PM Modi) is an expert in the art of speaking but not in listening. This is the hallmark of a dictator, who has no faith in democracy," the Congress leader alleged.

Invoking 9 years of governance by the Centre under the leadership of PM Modi, the Congress veteran claimed that all the former did in all these years was to promote himself and polish his global image.

"The social economy of the country has been ruined. He (PM Modi) has inflicted the biggest loss on the country. Using religion as a cover, he is taking the whole country down a road where if a person is not a fan of Modi-ji, he is branded a traitor and the rest are patriots. If anyone criticises PM Modi, ED, IT and CBI are let loose on him," Singh alleged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Digvijaya Singh

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 7:50 AM IST

