9 years of BJP at Centre dedicated to welfare of poor: PM Modi in Ajmer



He criticised the 'Garibi Hatao' programme, a theme of India's fifth five-year plan and Indira Gandhi's election campaign in 1971. Launching a scathing attack on the Congress party, PM Modi said that the "party's strategy has been to trick the poor."

This is Congress party’s biggest treachery with the poor,” he said.

“Congress’ strategy has been to trick the poor. People of Rajasthan have suffered due to this,” PM Modi added. "Congress' 'guarantee habit' is not new; it has existed for a long time. 50 years back, Congress gave the country the 'Garibi Hatao' guarantee.he said.







"The Congress government operated via remote control...There was darkness before the youth...Today, India is praised all over the world..." he stated. "How did things stand before 2014? People were protesting against corruption, there were terrorist attacks in major cities, the Congress government was afraid of building roads near borders, crime against women was rampant, and there was a superpower above the Prime Minister," he said. The Prime Minister further said that "there was a power above the PM post" and that the "Congress government was working through a remote control."

"I had the opportunity to visit Pushkar before coming to Ajmer. Lord Brahma is known as the creator of the universe in our scriptures. With the blessings of Lord Brahma, India is entering a new era of creation. BJP-led NDA government in the Centre has completed 9 years,” he said. He also offered prayers at Pushkar's famous Brahma temple prior to the rally.

BJP’s Maha Jansampark programme is scheduled to be held from May 31 to June 30, under which extensive public rallies and meetings will be held across Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha constituencies to mark the party’s nine years of power at the Centre.

