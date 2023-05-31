close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

9 years of BJP at Centre dedicated to welfare of poor: PM Modi in Ajmer

Congress' strategy has been to trick the poor. People of Rajasthan have suffered due to this, said PM Modi

BS Web Team New Delhi
PM Modi in Ajmer

Photo: Twitter | BJP4India

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 6:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With the Rajasthan Assembly elections around the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at a rally in Ajmer today, emphasised how the BJP-led Central government has worked for the welfare of the poor across India over the last nine years.

The rally is part of the BJP's month-long outreach campaign — Maha Jansampark — to commemorate the party's nine years in power at the Centre.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress party, PM Modi said that the "party's strategy has been to trick the poor." 
He criticised the 'Garibi Hatao' programme, a theme of India's fifth five-year plan and Indira Gandhi's election campaign in 1971.

"Congress' 'guarantee habit' is not new; it has existed for a long time. 50 years back, Congress gave the country the 'Garibi Hatao' guarantee. This is Congress party’s biggest treachery with the poor,” he said.
“Congress’ strategy has been to trick the poor. People of Rajasthan have suffered due to this,” PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister further said that "there was a power above the PM post" and that the "Congress government was working through a remote control."

"How did things stand before 2014? People were protesting against corruption, there were terrorist attacks in major cities, the Congress government was afraid of building roads near borders, crime against women was rampant, and there was a superpower above the Prime Minister," he said.
"The Congress government operated via remote control...There was darkness before the youth...Today, India is praised all over the world..." he stated.

Also Read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

PBKS vs MI Highlights, IPL 2023: Surya, Kishan steal the show from Punjab

LIVE: Masked men had INSAS rifle, axe, reports NDTV on Punjab firing

LIVE: United World Wrestling issues a strong statement on wrestlers protest

LIVE updates: Security beefed up near new Parliament building in Delhi

India has made giant leaps in science, tech & space research, says minister

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Odisha CM announces hike in ex-gratia amount for state govt employees

Union Cabinet approves CITIIS 2.0, will support climate action goals


He also offered prayers at Pushkar's famous Brahma temple prior to the rally.
"I had the opportunity to visit Pushkar before coming to Ajmer. Lord Brahma is known as the creator of the universe in our scriptures. With the blessings of Lord Brahma, India is entering a new era of creation. BJP-led NDA government in the Centre has completed 9 years,” he said.

BJP’s Maha Jansampark programme is scheduled to be held from May 31 to June 30, under which extensive public rallies and meetings will be held across Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha constituencies to mark the party’s nine years of power at the Centre.

Topics : Narendra Modi rajasthan Congress BJP corruption BS Web Reports

First Published: May 31 2023 | 6:52 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
2 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon