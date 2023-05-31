close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda to hold rallies in West Bengal in June

The Balurghat MP said the state unit of the BJP has decided to hold 1,000 big and small rallies across 1,000 mandals (local units) as part of the campaign

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Modi, PM Modi

Photo: ANI Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 11:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda will address rallies in West Bengal next month, party state unit president Sukanta Majumdar said on Wednesday.

The rallies will be part of the countrywide mass outreach campaign on the BJP-led NDA government's completion of nine years in power at the Centre, he said.

"The PM, Union home minister and BJP national president will address one rally each, across north and south Bengal, in June. The dates and venues are yet to be fixed," Majumdar told reporters.

The Balurghat MP said the state unit of the BJP has decided to hold 1,000 big and small rallies across 1,000 mandals (local units) as part of the campaign.

"Of these 1,000 rallies, 294 will be held in June itself," he said.

Majumdar said other senior party leaders and ministers such as Sarbananda Sonowal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh and Sushil Modi will address rallies in various parts of the state.

Also Read

Mamata Banerjee to leave for three-day tour to West Bengal districts

Legal crisis erupts in Bengal over slander campaign against HC judge

J P Nadda on two-day visit to West Bengal, to hold party meetings

BJP President J P Nadda to address rallies in West Bengal on Sunday

BJP President Nadda to visit Odisha tomorrow, to address 2 public meetings

In the US, Rahul Gandhi mocks 'specimen Modi'; BJP slams his comment

Congress guarantees a hoax, will bankrupt state: PM Modi at Ajmer rally

9 years of BJP at Centre dedicated to welfare of poor: PM Modi in Ajmer

Will not allow BBMP to increase tax to fulfil guarantee schemes: K'taka AAP

'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' now 'Beti BJP ke netaon se bachao': Cong to govt

"As panchayat polls are knocking at the doors, the rallies by senior party leaders will provide an impetus to our campaign," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Amit Shah Jagat Prakash Nadda West Bengal

First Published: May 31 2023 | 11:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

In the US, Rahul Gandhi mocks 'specimen Modi'; BJP slams his comment

Rahul Gandhi
3 min read

Congress guarantees a hoax, will bankrupt state: PM Modi at Ajmer rally

PM Modi in Gujarat
3 min read

9 years of BJP at Centre dedicated to welfare of poor: PM Modi in Ajmer

PM Modi in Ajmer
2 min read

Will not allow BBMP to increase tax to fulfil guarantee schemes: K'taka AAP

AAP
2 min read

'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' now 'Beti BJP ke netaon se bachao': Cong to govt

Congress
3 min read

Most Popular

Modi thinks he knows everything, can even sermon God: Rahul Gandhi in US

Rahul Gandhi
5 min read

Congress guarantees a hoax, will bankrupt state: PM Modi at Ajmer rally

PM Modi in Gujarat
3 min read

New Parliament is distraction, BJP can't discuss real issues: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi
3 min read

BJP can be defeated if Opposition is 'aligned properly': Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi
5 min read

9 years of BJP at Centre dedicated to welfare of poor: PM Modi in Ajmer

PM Modi in Ajmer
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon