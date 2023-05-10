Imran Khan to be presented at Police Lines Headquarters in H11 in Islamabad

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will be presented at New Police Guest House, Police Lines Headquarters in H11/1 instead of the F8 Court Complex, Islamabad and Judicial Complex G 11/4 on Wednesday, The Pakistan Daily reported.

Taking to its Twitter handle, the Pakistan Daily shared the notification from the office of the Chief Commissioner Islamabad which reads, "In exercise of powers vested under section 9 (2) of Cr.P.C., Law & Justice Division's Notification No.F.17(2)/80-Pub, dated 31.12.1980, issued in pursuance of Article 2 of Islamabad Capital Territory (Administration) Order, 1980 (P.O. No.18 of 1980) and all other powers enabling in this behalf, the Provincial Government, as a one-time dispensation, is pleased to declare New Police Guest House, Police Lines Headquarters H 11/1, Islamabad, the venue for hearing of case titled 'District Election Commissioner Vs Imran Khan Niazi' and for the appearance of Mr Imran Khan Niazi before Honorable Judge Accountability Court - I. Islamabad on 10th May 2023, instead of F-8 Court Complex, Islamabad and Judicial Complex G 11/4, Islamabad."

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was arrested outside Islamabad High Court by Rangers on the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) warrant in the Al-Qadir Trust case. After his arrest, PTI workers protested nationwide, including Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had started an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

According to the charges, Imran Khan and others accused allegedly adjusted 50 billion -- 190 million pounds at the time sent by Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government. Former PM Imran Khan registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on December 26, 2019, Geo News reported.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has instructed the party leaders, workers and supporters to gather at the Islamabad Judicial Complex at 8 am on Wednesday.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf stated, "Important instructions from the party leadership: Senior leadership of Tehreek-e-Insaf and workers and supporters of Islamabad will arrive at Judicial Complex Islamabad at 8 am. The ongoing sit-ins and protests across the country will continue in their respective locations until the release of Imran Khan."

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said the party will approach the Supreme Court today morning to challenge the Islamabad High Court's upholding of party chairman Imran Khan's arrest. Fawad Chaudhry termed Islamabad High Court's decision "surprising."

He tweeted, "It is surprising that Islamabad High Court has declared the arrest of Imran Khan as legal, the arrest of Imran Khan without giving a decision on bail before his arrest is illegal, this decision is being challenged in the Supreme Court this morning." As per the Geo News report, Chaudhry's statement came after Islamabad High Court termed Imran Khan's arrest as "legal.