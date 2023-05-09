close

Priyanka Gandhi's 'five-point declaration' to Telangana youths 'fake': BJP

BJP alleged that schemes, akin to these have not even been fulfilled in the Congress-ruled States like Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader NV Subhash on Monday said that Priyanka Gandhi's announcements in the 'Youth Declaration' in Telangana are yet to be implemented in the Congress-ruled states and dubbed them as "fake" assurances ahead of the state assembly polls later this year.

This comes after Priyanka Gandhi, who visited Telangana and addressed a gathering at Saroornagar grounds in Hyderabad on Monday, unveiled a five-point 'Youth Declaration' of the Congress party aiming to allure the youths ahead of the State Assembly elections.

The five points Priyanka mentioned include One government job to the kin of those who died for Telangana, a Rs 25,000 pension to their families, filling up of around 2 lakh vacant jobs in government, Rs 4,000 of monthly allowance to all those unemployed, more skill development centres, universities, and clearance of fee reimbursement arrears, and free EV scooters to girls in education.

Responding to the announcements, the BJP spokesperson and the grandson of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao said, "All India Congress Committee General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi had visited here and then gave so many declarations, especially the Youth Declaration. The Telangana BJP feels that it is a fake declaration, which cannot be implemented."

He alleged that schemes, akin to these have not even been fulfilled in the Congress-ruled States like Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

"When the elections took place in Rajasthan, many unemployed youths were looking for Priyanka Gandhi because she gave same kind of youth declaration. But as the elections got over and the party rose to power, but the jobs were not given," he told ANI.

"Many enraged people, especially the youths from Rajasthan, wanted to meet Priyanka Gandhi, but she refused to meet them because the declaration she gave was fake," the BJP leader added.

Subhash claimed that the same thing will happen in Telangana.

"The declaration is only to deceive the people, especially the youth, as Congress is not coming to power in the southern states of Telangana and Karnataka," he said.

The BJP leader said that the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Congress are in the same boat as in the upcoming elections, the BJP will come to power.

"The people who get elected in the Congress party ticket are switching loyalties to the BRS. The same thing will happen in the future also. So just to curtail and control the BJP's growing popularity in Telangana, she has come and is indirectly supporting the BRS party," he added.

