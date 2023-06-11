close

India becoming powerful nation: RSS General Secy Dattatreya Hosabale

India is becoming a powerful nation and all forces opposed to it are trying to stop its progress, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale has said

Press Trust of India
Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 8:50 AM IST
India is becoming a powerful nation and all forces opposed to it are trying to stop its progress, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale has said.

Addressing a programme here on Saturday, he said there is a need to acquaint the new generation with the history, culture and heritage of the country so that they take inspiration from these and contribute to the country's progress.

"India is developing into a powerful nation and to stop its march, forces opposed to it are coming forward," the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader said.

No matter how rich a nation is in natural resources, no matter how grand its ancient history is, if a person living in that society does not have dedication to serve, then it cannot progress, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : RSS BJP

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 8:50 AM IST

