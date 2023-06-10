close

BJP committed to progress, development of nation: Party chief Nadda

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is committed to the progress and development of the nation, its national president J P Nadda said on Saturday

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is committed to the progress and development of the nation, its national president J P Nadda said on Saturday.

He made these remarks after a visit to the Lord Venkateswara temple at nearby Tirumala, accompanied by BJP leaders from Andhra Pradesh.

"We are committed to progress and development of our nation and I humbly sought the divine blessings of God Venkateswara to ensure success of our objectives and vision," Nadda told mediapersons.

Nadda reached the temple town on Friday night and is scheduled to address a Shakti Kendra meeting of BJP leaders and cadres from Chittoor Lok Sabha constituency.

According to BJP national secretary and co-in-charge for Andhra Pradesh Sunil Deodhar, a Shakti Kendra comprises five booths, including the district committee, mandal committee, Assembly convenors and all Shakti Kendra pramukhs, numbering about 300.

Later in the day, he will address a public meeting at Srikalahasti.

