Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

INDIA bloc faces Trinamool Congress test over chairperson, convenor posts

According to sources in the Congress and other constituents of the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), the discussions on seat sharing have been smoother than expected

india meet

File Photo

Archis Mohan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 9:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Opposition INDIA bloc is struggling to reach a consensus over appointing the alliance’s chairperson and convenor.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), with support from some leaders within the Congress, has suggested that Sonia Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee should be the 28-party alliance’s chairperson and convenor, instead of Mallikarjun Kharge and Nitish Kumar, respectively.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to sources in the Congress and other constituents of the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), the discussions on seat sharing have been smoother than expected, barring in West Bengal and Punjab, but achieving a consensus on appointing the bloc’s chairperson and convenor has become more contentious.

On Thursday, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad spoke with Banerjee, Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Uddhav Thackeray to canvass support for appointing Kumar as INDIA bloc’s convenor. Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) indicated its impatience with the delay in announcing the name of its leader as the bloc’s convener by announcing its Lok Sabha candidate from Arunachal Pradesh (West) on Wednesday.

However, the Trinamool Congress has suggested that Banerjee had better credentials than Kumar. A section within the Congress agrees with the view and believes Sonia Gandhi, currently the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, should be the alliance’s chairperson instead of Congress president Kharge and Banerjee should be its convenor. The Left parties are not amenable to Banerjee’s appointment as convenor and back Kumar. Most other allies are willing to agree to Kumar as the convenor.

Meanwhile, the discussions on seat sharing between the constituents are on. After the jolt it received in the recent Assembly polls, the Congress went back to the drawing board to identify 255 seats that it will contest in the Lok Sabha polls, instead of the 421 it did in 2019, of which it could win only 52.

Of these 255, the Congress would be willing to concede even further to accommodate not just its current INDIA allies but also potential ones, such as the Bharatiya Adivasi Party, which won three seats in Rajasthan and one in Madhya Pradesh in the Assembly polls. The INDIA bloc is looking at such alliance partners as Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi in Maharashtra. Ambedkar met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar earlier this week.

Also Read

Opposition, NDA expected to set tone for 2024 Lok Sabha elections today

Sonia Gandhi extends dinner invite to united Opposition, including AAP

NDA vs INDIA: Who said what after two mega meets by political parties

Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

LIVE: US returns 105 trafficked antiquities at Indian Consulate in NYC

INDIA bloc will win all 6 Lok Sabha seats in J&K, Ladakh: Congress leader

SC to consider listing PILs challenging promise of pre-poll freebies

PM could have got Ram Mandir consecration done by Dalit community: Gehlot

Aam Aadmi Party nominates DCW chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha

Political situation not favourable for BJP: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar


The Congress’ central leadership has asked its state units to temper their demands in states with strong regional parties, such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal. The likelihood of an alliance between the Congress and AAP has receded, with the Congress state unit resisting it. Sources said the two would reach a seat adjustment in Delhi.
Topics : Opposition parties indian politics Lok Sabha elections national politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 9:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon