INDIA bloc to remove 50% quota cap, BJP-RSS spreading hatred: Rahul Gandhi

At an election rally in Jharkhand's Godda, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said caste census in India is bound to happen

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday reiterated that the INDIA alliance intends to eliminate the 50 per cent reservation limit and challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “do whatever he can”.  
 
Addressing a rally in Godda, Jharkhand, Gandhi said, “The caste census will change the face of India, reveal positions of tribals, Dalits, OBCs in institutions... we will demolish the 50 per cent reservation ceiling. PM Modi can do whatever he can.”
 
He has consistently advocated for removing the 50 per cent reservation cap, emphasising its importance for safeguarding the Constitution. Gandhi also said that conducting a caste census in India is inevitable.  
 
 
Criticising the Prime Minister, Gandhi accused him of spreading hatred in the society. “Had PM Modi read the Constitution, he would not have spread hatred or divided society,” the Congress leader said.
 
Further attacking PM Modi, Gandhi accused him of prioritising the interests of billionaires over the welfare of the poor. He asserted that the opposition alliance INDIA is striving to uphold the Constitution, while accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to undermine it.  
 
“It is a fight of ideology between the INDIA bloc and BJP-RSS. We are protecting the Constitution and BJP-RSS is trying to dump it in the trash bin. They are spreading violence and trying to divide society on the basis of caste, creed and religion,” Gandhi alleged.  
 
He also criticised Modi’s claims of standing with the poor, pointing out the lack of action on farm loan waivers.

Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024 
Jharkhand is voting in two phases, with the first phase being concluded on November 13 and voting in the second phase will be held on November 20. The counting of votes will be held on November 23.
 
Jharkhand polls: Full election schedule 
Date of issue of gazette notification: October 18
Last date of nominations: October 25
Date for scrutiny of nominations: October 28
Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: October 30
Date of poll: November 13
Date of counting: November 23
Date before which election shall be completed: November 25
 
(With agency inputs)
 

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

