Business Standard
Home / Elections / Jharkhand Elections / News / BJP using money garnered from paper leaks to fund poll campaign: Soren

BJP using money garnered from paper leaks to fund poll campaign: Soren

Soren alleged that the BJP was behind the paper leaks in the states it ruled

Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 10:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Taking a dig at the central investigative agencies, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday claimed that they were busy probing incidents like "chicken theft" while cases like the examination paper leaks in UP remain untouched at the behest of the BJP.

Soren alleged that the BJP was behind the paper leaks in the states it ruled, and the money it garnered from there was being used to fund its poll campaigns.

"The pomp and show that you are seeing from BJP in Jharkhand elections is all due to the money from paper leaks... ED, CBI, NIA which have started investigating even chicken theft cases these days did not probe paper leaks because it is the BJP that leaks these and with that money, it buys MLAs and MPs post elections," Soren alleged in a post on X.

 

"Exam papers were leaked in all BJP-ruled states... MP Vyapam scam claimed several lives. In Jharkhand, we made tough law post one paper leak but BJP went to Raj Bhavan terming it a black law," he alleged.

Soren claimed that had he not been "harassed" by the ED and CBI in "false" cases, he would have created several new posts in the government and ensured large-scale recruitments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to launch new scheme today to mark Birsa Munda's birth anniversary

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits

Updates: EU fines Facebook parent Meta nearly 800 million euros over 'abusive' Marketplace practices

election, vote, voting, Karnataka Polls, Karnataka Election

Jharkhand polls 2024: Over 28% candidates have criminal cases against them

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Sonia Gandhi's 'Rahul plane' to crash in Jharkhand: Home Minister Amit Shah

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

No one can remove reservation: Kharge reacts to PM Modi's allegation

Topics : Hemant Soren Jharkhand Assembly Elections JMM BJP Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon