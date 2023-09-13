INDIA Coordination Committee meeting: Special Parl Session to be discussed

National Spokesperson of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Clyde Crasto, said that the first meeting of the Coordination Committee of the INDIA alliance, scheduled to be held on Wednesday in the national capital will discuss the Special Session of Parliament among other things.

Speaking to ANI, Crasto on Tuesday said that there are a lot of things to discuss including the five-day special session of Parliament.

"INDIA alliance is doing very well as it has won four of the seven by-poll seats. INDIA alliance is coming together strongly. A lot of issues will be discussed. In the coming time, we will win many more seats. The special session of Parliament will also be discussed in the meeting," he said.

The first meeting of the Coordination Committee of the INDIA alliance will be held on Wednesday at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's residence in New Delhi.

Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in its third meeting in Mumbai on September 1 announced a 14-member coordination committee.

The names of 13 members have been announced; however, the name of one person is yet to be revealed. The Opposition has yet to choose a convener.

The 14-member committee includes KC Venugopal (Congress), Sharad Pawar (NCP), TR Baalu (DMK), Hemant Soren (JMM), Sanjay Raut (SS), Tejasvi Yadav (RJD), Abhishek Banerjee (TMC), Raghav Chaddha (AAP), Javed Ali Khan (SP), Lallan Singh (JD(U)), D Raja (CPI), Omar Abdullah (NC), Mehbooba Mufti (PDP) and one leader is from the CPI(M) that will give the name later.

Earlier, the Modi government announced a Parliament special session for five days between September 18 and 22.

Since the announcement of the special session, the INDIA alliance has been questioning the Modi government for keeping the agenda of the special session of Parliament a 'secret' and expressed disappointment that the Opposition has not been consulted even once.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, in a letter to the PM, has sought to corner the Central government over the decision to call a special session of Parliament without spelling out the agenda at a time of numerous issues - from the humanitarian crisis in Manipur to Chinese intrusions, the Adani allegations and soaring prices.

She flagged the issue, saying that the session was being held without any consultation with other political parties and none of them had any idea about the agenda for the session.

"You have convened a special five-day session of the Parliament beginning 18 September 2023. I must point out that this Special Session has been convened without any consultation with other political parties. None of us have any idea of its agenda," she said in her letter.

"All we have been communicated is that all five days have been allocated for Government Business. We most certainly want to participate in the Special Session because it will give us an opportunity to raise matters of public concern and importance," Sonia Gandhi said.