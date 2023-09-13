Confirmation

Cong stages walkout in Assembly, dissatisfied with Assam Accord reply

The matter was raised by Congress' Sibamoni Bora during Question Hour, seeking to know progress in Assam Accord implementation

Congress

Assam Accord Implementation minister Atul Bora started his reply by stating that the martyrs of the agitation lost their lives during the... government.

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 12:55 PM IST
The opposition Congress staged a walkout in the Assembly on Wednesday, expressing dissatisfaction with the reply regarding the implementation of the Assam Accord.
The matter was raised by Congress' Sibamoni Bora during Question Hour, seeking to know progress in Assam Accord implementation.
The Assam Accord was signed on August 15, 1985, at the end of a six-year-long agitation against infiltration.
Assam Accord Implementation minister Atul Bora started his reply by stating that the martyrs of the agitation lost their lives during the... government.
At this, the Congress MLAs took umbrage and demanded that the word used by the minister to imply the deaths be deleted from proceedings.
Speaker Biswajit Daimary intervened and ordered that the word be expunged from records.

Bora, resuming his reply, maintained that the objective of the Accord has not been fulfilled yet.
As he began to share details of progress made so far, the Congress legislators expressed dissatisfaction at the reply and walked out of the House.
In the reply laid in the House, the minister said a sub-committee is looking into the implementation of the different clauses of the Accord.
Five rounds of talks by the sub-committee with stakeholders have already been held and it is in the process of finalising the roadmap for completely implementing all the clauses, Bora added.

Topics : Congress Assam

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 12:55 PM IST

