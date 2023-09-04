Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.37%)
65628.14 + 240.98
Nifty (0.48%)
19528.80 + 93.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.47%)
5793.80 + 84.10
Nifty Midcap (0.98%)
39830.35 + 384.75
Nifty Bank (0.32%)
44578.30 + 142.20
Heatmap

India should reconsider support to One China policy: Omar Abdullah

former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said on Monday if China does not accept "one India" policy, New Delhi should reconsider support to Beijing's 'One China' policy

Omar Abdullah, Omar, Kashmir

Omar Abdullah

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 7:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Asserting that the country's foreign policy should always be based on reciprocity, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said on Monday if China does not accept "one India" policy, New Delhi should reconsider support to Beijing's 'One China' policy.
Asking why China should have a problem with any meeting in Jammu and Kashmir or any other part of India, the National Conference Vice President said if China continues with this stance, India should also raise questions on Tibet, Taiwan and Hong Kong.
"I think it's extremely unfortunate that the government of India keeps repeating its (adherence to ) One China policy yet for some reason, China doesn't reciprocate.
"Our foreign policy should always be based on reciprocity. If China doesn't accept a one India policy, then why should India accept One China policy," Omar, a former Minister of State of External Affairs, said.
"It shouldn't be one-sided that only China can raise questions about what happens in India and not vice versa. I believe that if China is going to continue to do this, then India must also revisit its One China policy," he told reporters.
China, a G20 member, and Pakistan had objected to the decision to hold G20 events in Kashmir, which they call "disputed". China also disputes India's sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh. India has consistently dismissed such claims by China and Pakistan.

Also Read

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

Does your regular car insurance cover flood and water damage?

HP govt to reconsider opening summer-closing schools: Education Minister

Tesla lawyers want court to reconsider Musk tweet deemed 'threat'

Retailers' body asks Delhi govt to reconsider total shutdown for G20 summit

Ahead of Chhattisgarh elections, CM Baghel scraps stipend for govt staffers

INDIA's win must or country will turn into Manipur, Haryana: TN CM Stalin

National parties declare assets worth Rs 8,829 cr in 2021-22: ADR

RSS' annual all-India coordination meet to be held in Pune next week

Uttarakhand: Straight contest likely in Bageshwar assembly bypoll

When asked about the issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in an exclusive interview to PTI late last week said, "Such a question would be valid if we had refrained from conducting meetings in those venues. Ours is such a vast, beautiful and diverse nation.When G20 meetings are happening, isn't it natural that meetings will be held in every part of our country."

India held the third G-20 working group meeting on tourism for three days from May 22 in Srinagar. Delegates from all G20 countries, barring China, visited the picturesque Valley for the event. A large number of delegates had also visited Arunachal Pradesh in March for a G-20 event.
Dismissing Chinese claims, India had then said that it was free to hold meetings on its own territory.
By the time India's G20 presidency term ends, Modi had said, over 220 meetings would have taken place across 60 cities in all 28 states and eight Union territories, and added that over one lakh participants from around 125 nationalities would witness the skills of Indians.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Omar Abdullah China

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 7:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon