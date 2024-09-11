Indians discovered America before Columbus: MP minister's gaffe goes viral

Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar on Tuesday turned heads after claiming that Indians ‘discovered’ America centuries before Italian explorer Christopher Columbus.

While addressing the convocation of Barkatullah University in Bhopal, the minister said that the institutions were teaching students "incorrect history" as he claimed that Indians developed the US and built temples in San Diego. "In the eighth century, Indians went to a place called San Diego (in California) and built temples there. The proof is there in an American museum and library," he said, without specifying which library or museum.

Later, Parmar attempted to establish his assertions by posting a clip of his speech on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). In addition to his role in the higher education department, he also manages the Ayush and technical education departments within the MP cabinet.

‘Indians turned America into a capitalist economy’

Parmar further claimed that Indians turned America into a ‘capitalist economy’ and helped the ancient Mayan civilisation in the development of America. According to the records, the Mayan civilisation occupied a vast area of Mesoamerica (present-day central Mexico through Belize, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, and northern Costa Rica) between 2600 BC and 1200 AD. US space agency Nasa explains that the Mayan culture peaked in the ninth century, after which it abruptly disappeared.

For context, the city of San Diego, located in California state was founded in the late 18th century.

The popular story about Coloumbus discovering America in 1492 is an important chapter in Western history. The US even has a dedicated holiday to mark this day, observed on the second Monday of October each year.

The story also shares an Indian connection, as Columbus first believed that he had reached India, which led him to refer to the indigenous peoples he encountered as ‘Indians’. On October 14, 1492, he had however landed on an island he named San Salvador that is now part of the Bahamas.