Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Rewa Airport gets DGCA approval; will become sixth in Madhya Pradesh

Rewa Airport gets DGCA approval; will become sixth in Madhya Pradesh

With this, Madhya Pradesh will have six airports, including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Khajuraho

DGCA

DGCA has granted the licence to commence operations of both passenger and cargo flights. | File Photo

Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 12:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granting operating licence to the airport at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh's Vindhya region will get a much-needed boost to expand economic and regional connectivity, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said.
With this, Madhya Pradesh will have six airports, including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Khajuraho, an official said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"The Rewa Airport in the Vindhya region has received the DGCA licence. It will boost economic activity and expand regional connectivity in the state," Yadav said in a release on Monday night.
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the airport will prove to be a milestone for the development of the Vindhya region under the motto of 'Developed India-Developed Madhya Pradesh', he said.
 
"The DGCA has granted the licence to commence operations of both passenger and cargo flights," the chief minister said.
The airport will improve connectivity to various cultural and historical places and boost trade, employment and tourism in the area.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi asks automotive industry to bring global best practices to India

Office

India Inc tightens remote work policies with legal aid for office return

apple, apple logo

Apple supplier Jabil to set up Rs 2,000 crore mfg unit in Tiruchirapalli

Hiring

Global hiring intentions hold steady in Q4, shows ManpowerGroup survey

semiconductor

India prepares new semiconductor incentives as US partnership takes shape

In a statement on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, who hails from the Vindhya region, said the dream of air travel for citizens there will become a reality soon.
He emphasised that the operation of Rewa Airport will give a new direction to the economic, social, and cultural development of the Vindhya region.
While congratulating the people of the Vindhya region and the entire state of Madhya Pradesh on this achievement, Shukla expressed his gratitude to the prime minister, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, and the chief minister.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Ganesh Chaturthi

Stone pelting at Ganesh procession in MP's Ratlam; security tightened

tuhin kanta pandey

News updates: Senior bureaucrat Tuhin Kanta Pandey designated as finance secretary

Accident, road accident

Four from Rajasthan killed, six injured as SUV crashes into truck in MP

train derailment

2 coaches of Indore-Jabalpur Overnight Express derail in MP; no casualties

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Brutality against women in Ujjain, Siddharthnagar 'blot on humanity': Rahul

Topics : Madhya Pradesh Directorate General of Civil Aviation New airports Civil Aviation Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 12:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder caseKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPO DayApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon