Jamia warns students against raising slogans against PM Modi, govt agencies

The Left backed All India Students' Association (AISA) condemned the directive, calling it a reflection of "the Sangh Parivar's authoritarian grip" on academic institutions

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2024 | 8:32 PM IST

Cautioning students against raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and law enforcement agencies on its campus, the Jamia Millia Islamia has said no protests and dharnas against any "constitutional dignitaries" are allowed in the university and warned of strict disciplinary action for violations.

In an office memorandum issued by Registrar Md. Mahatah Alam Rizvi, the university noted, "Some students are involved in raising slogans without the permission or intimation to the University authorities against the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India and other law enforcement agencies of the country, which are not related to the academia as well as to the University."  The memorandum dated November 29 referred to an earlier directive from August 2022, reminding students that protests and dharnas require prior approval.

 

It reiterated, "No protests, dharnas, or raising slogans against any constitutional dignitaries shall be allowed in any part of the University campus, otherwise disciplinary action against such erring students shall be initiated as per provision of the University rules."  The memorandum has faced strong criticism from student organisations. The Left backed All India Students' Association (AISA) condemned the directive, calling it a reflection of "the Sangh Parivar's authoritarian grip" on academic institutions.

In a statement, AISA alleged, "This directive is not merely an attack on students. It is an attack on the very essence of a university. By equating dissent with disorder, the administration exposes its complicity in the BJP's larger project of stifling democratic voices across the country. Jamia belongs to its students, not to the BJP or the Sangh."  The memorandum has been circulated across faculties and departments, with instructions to deans, heads, and directors to ensure that students are made aware about it.

First Published: Dec 01 2024 | 8:32 PM IST

