Monday, October 13, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Congress slams BJP for not naming Metro station in Mumbai after Nehru

Congress slams BJP for not naming Metro station in Mumbai after Nehru

Mumbai Congress' chief spokesperson, claimed that Nehru's contribution is so monumental and unshakable that no matter how much the BJP despises him such efforts will remain as futile

Congress, Congress flag

The entire country knows that the area in Worli (where the Metro station is located) is identified by the name Nehru Science Centre, said Mumbai Congress' chief spokesperson. (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Mumbai Congress on Monday claimed the ruling BJP has deliberately not named the Science Centre Metro station on Line 3 here after the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

In a post on X, Mumbai Congress' chief spokesperson, Sachin Sawant, further claimed that Nehru's contribution is so monumental and unshakable that no matter how much the BJP despises him or attempts to malign his legacy, such efforts will remain as futile as spitting at the sky.

The entire country knows that the area in Worli (where the Metro station is located) is identified by the name Nehru Science Centre, he said.

 

Yet, because the "BJP suffers from an allergy to the name Nehru", they have deliberately omitted it and named the Metro station merely as Science Centre, Sawant alleged.

"This is highly objectionable and a deep insult to the memory of former Prime Minister and world icon, Bharat Ratna Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji, whose vision laid the foundations of India's scientific temper, industrial progress, and modern outlook," he said.

Also Read

Rape, gang-rape

BJP, Congress hold protest over 'gang rape' of medical student in Durgapur

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi

Bihar opposition likely to finalise seat-sharing, announce joint manifesto

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Modi govt corroding RTI Act and hollowing out democracy, says Congress

Pawan Khera, Pawan

Mahagathbandhan partners to fight Bihar polls together: Pawan Khera

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Jairam Ramesh calls Shah 'weapon of mass disinformation' over Muslim remark

"Once again, this act exposes the petty, intolerant, and vindictive mindset of the BJP," Sawant charged.

They earlier changed the name of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library in Delhi to Prime Ministers' Museum, and replaced Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) with My Bharat, he said.

"We strongly demand that the name of India's first Prime Minister be reinstated at the Worli Metro Station. The world is watching how India's great leaders and founding fathers are being treated. The BJP's warped mindset is not only erasing history but also tarnishing the dignity and global image of our nation. We unequivocally condemn this disgraceful act," he added.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the final phase of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 between Acharya Atre Chowk and Cuffe Parade, marking a major milestone in the city's infrastructure development.

With that, the entire 33.5-km stretch of Mumbai's first underground Metro corridor between Cuffe Parade and Aarey JVLR, known as Aqua Line, became operational on October 9.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vacancies

Vacancies cripple information commissions as RTI Act turns 20, shows datapremium

H D Deve Gowda

In Karnataka, BJP-JDS alliance appears to be fraying at the edgespremium

Mehbooba Mufti, Mehbooba, Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti slams BJP govt for 'embracing' Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

Asaduddin Owaisi, Asaduddin, Owaisi

Owaisi slams Rahul's 'vote chori' campaign, calls BJP formidable opponent

Pawan Khera, Pawan

Pawan Khera slams Shah's Muslim population remark as bid to polarise voters

Topics : Congress BJP Mumbai Metro

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEIND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ2 Results TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon