Maharashtra polls: Akhilesh calls for unity against Mahayuti for change

Samajwadi Party chief accused the BJP of having destroyed the historic harmony and brotherhood of Maharashtra's society

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday called for forging a collective strategy and making a united effort to oust the Mahayuti alliance from power in Maharashtra in the upcoming assembly elections.

He also slammed the BJP, which is part of the Mahayuti alliance along with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and expressed his commitment to defeating the "enemies of Maharashtra and bring about a positive change".

Yadav, whose party won two seats in the last Maharashtra polls and is eying a bigger share in the seat-sharing talks with its alliance partners, took to social media to share a note addressed to the "dear" people of the state and media persons.

 

"With your awareness, the Maharashtra Assembly elections will liberate 'Maharashtra' from the BJP's conspiracies of sabotage and its negative politics of communalism. The BJP's negative politics is unable to understand the positive strategy and mutual adjustment of the united opposition. The BJP's conspiracy to slowly destroy Maharashtra's economy has been exposed before the people of Maharashtra," he said in Hindi on X.

The Samajwadi Party chief accused the BJP of having destroyed the "historic harmony and brotherhood" of Maharashtra's society as well as the political parties.

"The BJP wants to weaken Maharashtra so much -- economically, socially and politically -- that the reins of the country's economic leadership can be snatched from Maharashtra and given to someone else," he added.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the "political, social and economic consciousness" that has awakened among the people of Maharashtra and mediapersons who protect the state's interests would not allow this ploy of the BJP to succeed.

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

