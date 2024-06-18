Jolt to Cong in Haryana: Kiran Choudhry, daughter Shruti quit; to join BJP

In a jolt to the Congress in Haryana where assembly polls are due in October, senior leader Kiran Choudhry and her daughter Shruti Choudhry quit the party and will join the ruling BJP on Wednesday.

Both Kiran Choudhry and Shruti Choudhry resigned from the primary membership of the Congress on Tuesday.

Shruti Choudhry was also the working president of the Haryana unit of the Congress.

Kiran Choudhry, who is also a sitting MLA, told PTI that both she and Shruti, a former MP, will be joining the BJP on Wednesday.

Kiran Choudhry snapped her four-decade long association with the Congress. Their joining is likely to come as a big boost to the BJP in Haryana with few months remaining for the polls.

Kiran Choudhry, daughter-in-law of former Haryana chief minister Bansi Lal, is considered as bete noire of senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda. She and her daughter sent separate resignation letters to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in which they took a veiled dig at Hooda.



While Kiran Choudhry, 69, wrote that Haryana Congress is being run as a "personal fiefdom", Shruti Choudhry, in an apparent reference to Hooda, alleged that the state unit centres around one person who has compromised the interest of the party for his own "selfish" and "petty interests".

"It is most unfortunate that the Congress party in Haryana is being run as the personal fiefdom leaving no space for sincere voices like mine, who have been stifled, humiliated and conspired against in a most well-orchestrated and systematic manner, thus, significantly hampering my diligent efforts to represent our people and uphold the values, I have always stood for," wrote Kiran Choudhry in her letter to Kharge.

Shruti, in her letter, said, "The Congress party in Haryana has, unfortunately, become one-person centric who has compromised the interest of the party for his own selfish and petty interests and it is thus time for me to move on so that I may continue to uphold the interest of my people and the values that I stand for."



The Congress had contested nine of the ten Lok Sabha seats in Haryana while the Kurukshetra seat was unsuccessfully fought by the INDIA bloc constituent AAP. The Congress wrested five seats from the BJP.

Barring the Sirsa seat, which was won by another bete noire of Hooda, Kumari Selja, the candidates for eight other seats fought by the Congress were believed to be Hooda loyalists.

From Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, where Shruti has been a MP earlier, the Congress had given the ticket to sitting MLA and Hooda loyalist Rao Dan Singh, who lost to BJP's sitting MP Dharambir Singh.

"Shruti and I will be joining the BJP in Delhi on Wednesday," Kiran Choudhry said.

Without naming Hooda, Kiran Choudhry said, "They have pushed me into a corner. There is a limit to humiliation one can suffer."



"In Haryana, I also represent the rich legacy of late Chaudhary Bansi Lal, the architect of modern Haryana and my late husband Chaudhary Surender Singh," she said.

Kiran Choudhry said her aim and objective from the very beginning has been to serve the people of her state and country.

"I am now unable to do the same under such constraints. In order to realise the aspirations of my people and workers, I am compelled to look ahead at a fresh start," Kiran Choudhry wrote in her resignation letter to Kharge.

Both thanked Kharge, the Congress leadership and the party for providing them a platform to have served the people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kiran Choudhry was learnt to be upset with the denial of ticket to Shruti Choudhry from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls as well as with the overall distribution of tickets by the party in the state.In her resignation letter to Kharge, Kiran Choudhry, who has also remained a minister during the Congress regime headed by Hooda, wrote, "I have been a loyal and steadfast member of the Congress for the last four decades and have, over these years, devoted my life to the party and the people whom I represent.