Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Kharge opposes JPC report on Waqf bill over deletion of dissent notes

Kharge opposes JPC report on Waqf bill over deletion of dissent notes

The report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was tabled by BJP member Medha Vishram Kulkarni, a member of the panel

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Kharge said that it is not right to remove the dissent notes and views of the Opposition members from the report. (Photo: PTI)

ANI New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress National President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Thursday opposed the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, alleging that dissent notes from Opposition members were removed.

A major uproar erupted in both houses of the Parliament on Thursday before the JPC report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was tabled.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition sloganeering against the report, while the Rajya Sabha also witnessed heated exchanges.

Kharge said that it is not right to remove the dissent notes and views of the Opposition members from the report.

 

"In the JPC report on the Waqf Board, many members have their dissent report. It is not right to remove those notes and bulldoze our views. This is anti-democratic and condemnable. Stockholders were called from outside and their statements were taken. I condemn any report that has been presented after deleting the dissent reports. We will never accept such fake reports. If the report does not have dissent views, it should be sent back and presented again," Kharge said.

Also Read

Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Gaurav Gogoi address a press conference at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Attempt made to bring politically motivated amendment: Gogoi on Waqf report

Jagdambika Pal

JPC on Waqf Bill to present report today after 6 months of consultations

Waqf Parliamentary panel

JPC adopts amended Waqf bill as Oppn slams provisions as 'unconstitutional'

Parliament, New Parliament

Draft report on Waqf Bill circulated among members, panel to meet today

Parliament, New Parliament

Move to suspend MPs from Waqf JPC brazen act, should be opposed: CPI(M)

Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, JP Nadda, hit back at the opposition, calling their protest "irresponsible."

"Inside the Parliament, there are debates and discussions on various issues, and within a democracy, we agree to disagree, but we must respect traditions. While keeping traditions in mind, the proceedings of the house should be conducted under the provisions of the Constitution," he said.

"I regret that despite repeated requests from the Chairman, the opposition's behaviour has been extremely irresponsible, and it deserves all the condemnation it receives," Nadda added.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar also warned TMC MPs Samirul Islam, Nadimul Haque, and DMK MP Mohammed Abdullah for disrupting proceedings.

"These three gentlemen have created chaos in the house, disrupted the house and I will be constrained to take an extreme step," Dhankar warned.

Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav defended the JPC, saying that the Chairman of the committee has the authority to remove irrelevant or unparliamentary portions from the report.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also dismissed the Opposition's claims, saying that nothing was deleted from the report.

"There is no deletion or removal of any part of the report. Everything is tabled on the floor of the House. Don't mislead the House. I am very pained to say that the Opposition parties are making unnecessary issues by raising issues without facts. The allegation is false. There was no violation of any rules by the JPC. All the dissent notes are also included in the report. This is very unfortunate," Rijiju said.

TMC MP Saket Gokhale said, "This is not a religious issue but a constitutional one."

The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has long been criticised for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to address these challenges by introducing reforms such as digitisation, enhanced audits, improved transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Congress MP Manish Tewari

New I-T Bill more complicated than previous one: Congress MP Manish Tewari

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Lalu

'Despite Delhi results. BJP can't form govt in Bihar', says Lalu Yadav

Congress, Congress flag

Cong says Article 174 violated in Manipur, calls it Constitutional contempt

bjp flag,lok sabha

Political situation in Manipur uncertain, BJP yet to decide on new leader

BJP Flag, BJP

Monsoon preparedness gets top priority in Delhi govt's 100-day action plan

Topics : JPC Parliament Rajya Sabha Waqf Board

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi US VisitGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon