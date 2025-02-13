Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 09:48 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Political situation in Manipur uncertain, BJP yet to decide on new leader

Political situation in Manipur uncertain, BJP yet to decide on new leader

Despite several rounds of discussions between BJP's northeast in-charge Sambit Patra and party legislators, the deadlock persists

bjp flag,lok sabha

Patra also held a meeting with BJP MLAs, including state consumer affairs minister L Susindro and MLA Karam Shyam, to discuss the situation | (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Four days after N Biren Singh resigned as Manipur chief minister, the political situation in the state remains uncertain with the ruling BJP yet to decide on a new leader.

Meanwhile, state forest minister Th. Bishwajit left Imphal for Guwahati on Wednesday evening, and no official reason has been cited for his visit to the neighbouring state.

Despite several rounds of discussions between BJP's northeast in-charge Sambit Patra and party legislators, the deadlock persists with some lawmakers suggesting that the final decision may rest with the Centre.

Patra has met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla twice over the past two days. On Tuesday, Patra, accompanied by state party president A Sharda Devi, held talks with Bhalla, and on Wednesday, he met the governor again.

 

Patra also held a meeting with BJP MLAs, including state consumer affairs minister L Susindro and MLA Karam Shyam, to discuss the situation.

Also Read

Manipur police search operation

Manipur govt asks people to stay calm, not to fall prey to misinformation

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Why Manipur Guv not summoning Assembly for mandated session: Congress

N Biren Singh, Manipur CM, Vijay Joshi

President's rule in Manipur? What is it and how it affect state functions

N Biren Singh

Manipur violence to no-confidence motion: Why did CM Biren Singh resign

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

'Long overdue': Priyanka Gandhi on Manipur CM Biren Singh's resignation

Speaking to reporters, Shyam had said there was no constitutional crisis following Singh's decision to step down and the ongoing issues would be resolved by the Centre with the help of legislators.

Responding to a question on the expiry of the maximum six-month interval between two consecutive sessions of the state assembly, Shyam said, "Let's see what happens".

Asked if the name of the new chief minister would be announced, Shyam laughed and declined to comment.

Congress MLA Thokchom Lokeshwar, meanwhile, questioned the purpose of Patra's visit to the state and asked if he intended to resolve the leadership crisis.

The Congress legislator said Patra should have taken the lead to appoint a new CM by discussing with the BJP MLAs.

"His visit is to ensure that there is no assembly session and the issues of the state remain sidelined. So far, he has not made any comment either," the former Speaker added.

Meanwhile, experts have warned that with no one staking claim to form the government so far, the BJP-ruled Manipur may head towards a constitutional crisis.

If the situation remains so, the state is likely to be under President's rule, they said.

The Governor has already declared the seventh session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, which was set to commence on February 10, as null and void.

The last session of the assembly in the restive state concluded on August 12, 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BJP Flag, BJP

Monsoon preparedness gets top priority in Delhi govt's 100-day action plan

PremiumFear of tighter US visa regulations keeps temples, consultancies busy

Fear of tighter US visa regulations keeps temples, consultancies busy

Delhi Election Exit poll 2025: The national capital is witnessing a three-way fight between AAP, Congress, and BJP

Internal tussle delaying appointment of Delhi CM, saya AAP; BJP hits back

Mamata Banerjee

Waiting for legal opinion on Tajpur port: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Mayawati

Mayawati sacks Akash's father-in-law from BSP for 'anti-party' activities

Topics : N Biren Singh Manipur Sambit Patra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon