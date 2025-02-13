Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 07:35 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Monsoon preparedness gets top priority in Delhi govt's 100-day action plan

Monsoon preparedness gets top priority in Delhi govt's 100-day action plan

This comes after the new BJP-led Delhi government has set a vision with the Viksit Delhi Sankalp Patra-2025

BJP Flag, BJP

The plan prioritises targets to be achieved within 15 days, every month, and by the 100-day mark. Departments must submit their plans to the General Administration Department (GAD) by February 13, 2025 | (Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Government's Chief Secretary Dharmendra has instructed senior officers to prepare a 100-day action plan for their respective departments, aligning with the Viksit Delhi Sankalp Patra-2025 vision of the new government.

This comes after the new BJP-led Delhi government has set a vision with the Viksit Delhi Sankalp Patra-2025.

The plan prioritises targets to be achieved within 15 days, every month, and by the 100-day mark. Departments must submit their plans to the General Administration Department (GAD) by February 13, 2025.

According to the Minutes of the meeting, "The Action Plan should focus on targets to be completed within 15 days, months and 100 days. The Department should submit the Action Plan to GAD by February 13 positively. If any project/scheme needs to be placed before the Council of Ministers, the Department should start preparing the Draft Cabinet Note."

 

The Health Department has been given the direction to prepare a Cabinet Note for the implementation of the "Ayushman Bharat Yojana" Scheme.

Also Read

Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Govt offices in Delhi to stay closed on Feb 12 for 'Guru Ravidas Jayanti'

BJP Flag, BJP

Delhi result: Celebrations start at BJP HQs as trends show decisive lead

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Public is in mood for change: EAM after casting his vote for Delhi polls

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Delhi left behind as AAP govt kept fighting with Centre: Amit Shah

Sandeep Dikshit, Congress leader

Delhi polls: Cong attacks AAP and BJP, promises to restore city's glory

This has also been directed that all those schemes/programmes of the Central Govt. which have not yet been implemented in Delhi, may be taken up for implementation in Delhi. The Departments may take urgent action on these schemes/ programmes for taking requisite approval of the Competent Authority.

CS has also directed for desilting and cleaning of drains for handling the rains in the coming Monsoon Season and take all necessary steps to prevent water logging and flood situation.

All Departments had been directed to keep a PowerPoint presentation ready about their department/organisation with its organisational structure; roles & responsibilities; targets; challenges; etc. and submit the same to GAD by February 13. Thereafter, the GAD shall prepare a consolidated presentation for the perusal of the new Government.

The BJP government has been in power in Delhi after winning the recent assembly elections.

The BJP won 48 seats in a historic mandate, marking its return to power in Delhi after 27 years. Several AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, lost in their strongholds, while outgoing Chief Minister Atishi managed to retain her seat.

The party secured a landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly election results which was declared on February 8.

The party is yet to announce its chief ministerial candidate to lead the Delhi assembly, as the party emerged victorious in the national capital. The last BJP government in Delhi was from 1993 to 1998.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumFear of tighter US visa regulations keeps temples, consultancies busy

Fear of tighter US visa regulations keeps temples, consultancies busy

Delhi Election Exit poll 2025: The national capital is witnessing a three-way fight between AAP, Congress, and BJP

Internal tussle delaying appointment of Delhi CM, saya AAP; BJP hits back

Mamata Banerjee

Waiting for legal opinion on Tajpur port: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Mayawati

Mayawati sacks Akash's father-in-law from BSP for 'anti-party' activities

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay

Sharad Pawar should not have felicitated Eknath Shinde, says Sanjay Raut

Topics : Delhi government BJP Monsoon preparedness Ayushman Bharat Delhi Assembly Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEpak vs sa live scoreCBSE board exams 2025 FAQStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon