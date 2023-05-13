close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Karnataka polls: BJP accepts people's mandate with humility, says Nadda

In a tweet, Nadda thanked those who voted for the party in the Karnataka Assembly polls and workers of the BJP's Karnataka unit for their efforts

Press Trust of India New Delhi
(From left) MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP President JP Nadda, and MP BJP President V D Sharma.

2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 10:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday said his party accepts the mandate of the people of Karnataka with humility and it will continue raising their voice by playing the role of a constructive opposition.

The Congress returned to power on its own in Karnataka after 10 years, knocking the BJP off its only southern perch on Saturday as voters decisively backed the grand old party desperately seeking electoral revival ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In a tweet, Nadda thanked those who voted for the party in the Karnataka Assembly polls and workers of the BJP's Karnataka unit for their efforts.

"The BJP accepts the mandate of the people of Karnataka with humility. I thank the diligent karyakartas of @BJP4Karnataka for their efforts and the people who showed faith in our vision," he said.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the BJP will continue to work for the betterment of the people and raise their voice by actively playing the role of constructive opposition," he said.

The Congress has won 134 seats and is leading in two, well past the majority mark of 113. The BJP won 65 seats, according to the latest trends on the Election Commission's website.

Also Read

BJP President Nadda to visit Odisha tomorrow, to address 2 public meetings

BJP President Nadda discusses upcoming polls with General Secretaries

BJP CEC meeting today to finalise candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Come May 13, will BJP script history in 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections?

BJP meeting likely next month in Delhi to endorse extension of Nadda's term

Corruption was main issue in Karnataka, it helped Congress: Sachin Pilot

Adityanath thanks people for forming 'triple-engine' govt in Uttar Pradesh

Congress registers emphatic win in Karnataka as BJP, JD(S) are swept aside

Karnataka elects the highest number of women MLAs since 1962

Amid poll defeat in Karnataka, BJP retains its hold in coastal districts

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka polls Karnataka Jagat Prakash Nadda

First Published: May 13 2023 | 10:07 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Karnataka polls: BJP accepts people's mandate with humility, says Nadda

(From left) MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP President JP Nadda, and MP BJP President V D Sharma.
2 min read

Corruption was main issue in Karnataka, it helped Congress: Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot
2 min read

Adityanath thanks people for forming 'triple-engine' govt in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
1 min read

Congress registers emphatic win in Karnataka as BJP, JD(S) are swept aside

Congress
4 min read

Karnataka elects the highest number of women MLAs since 1962

Congress
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Karnataka elections 2023: The men and women behind the Congress success

Congress
4 min read

Karnataka elections: JD(S) heading for one of its worst performances

HD Kumaraswamy, Karnataka elections, Karnataka election results
4 min read

Karnataka elections: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge wins back Gulbarga

Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka elections, karnataka election results
2 min read

#PayCM to 5 guarantees: How Cong took lead in setting agenda in Karnataka

Congress
3 min read

Karnataka elections 2023: 7 out of 13 Congress, JD(S) turncoats trailing

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon