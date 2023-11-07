Sensex (-0.16%)
64853.90 -104.79
Nifty (-0.09%)
19393.95 -17.80
Nifty Midcap (0.38%)
40087.00 + 149.90
Nifty Smallcap (0.20%)
6116.85 + 12.20
Nifty Bank (-0.31%)
43485.55 -133.85
Heatmap

Kavitha rebukes T'gana BJP chief Kishan Reddy over comments on power supply

Reacting to a post by the Union Minister for Tourism, Kavitha, on "X" said Telangana, became a power surplus state due to the efforts put in by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

K Kavitha

She also pointed out that Telangana's peak demand is 15,500 MWs while the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) plant supplies only 680 MWs, accounting for only four per cent of power that the state utilises | Photo: ANI twitter

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 11:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BRS MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday asked Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy to stop spreading "lies" about the Centre giving uninterrupted power supply to the state.
Reacting to a post by the Union Minister for Tourism, Kavitha, on "X" said Telangana, became a power surplus state due to the efforts put in by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
She also pointed out that Telangana's peak demand is 15,500 MWs while the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) plant supplies only 680 MWs, accounting for only four per cent of power that the state utilises.
"@kishanreddybjp Anna kindly stop spreading lies about how uninterrupted power is given by Central Government.
It is the effort of KCR garu that the state is now power surplus. Jai KCR !! Jai BRS !!!," she said in the post.
On Monday, Reddy in a post on "X" said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre is ensuring uninterrupted power supply in Telangana.
He also said the Centre has established India's most high-tech NTPC thermal plant at Peddapalli district in Telangana with Phase 1 (800 MW) of the project being developed at an expenditure of approximately Rs 6,000 crore.

Also Read

BRS appoints 54 in-charges for constituencies; party manifesto on Oct 15

Telangana CM KCR approves Rs 195 cr for drinking water project in Kamareddy

If CM KCR is allowed another term, he will further loot Telangana: TPCC

Telangana elections: As BRS leaders quit party, Congress makes gains

Rahul Gandhi calls BRS 'BJP Rishtedar Samithi' during rally in Telangana

PM Modi to attend BJP's meeting of backward classes in Hyderabad today

Rajasthan polls 2023 LIVE: Amit Shah to address rallies in 3 constituencies

MP election LIVE: People will give fitting reply to BJP, says Kamal Nath

Chhattisgarh elections 2023 LIVE: 10% voter turnout recorded till 9:30 am

Mahua must attend Ethics Committee meeting without creating drama: Sukanta

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Telangana BJP k chandrasekhar rao

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Assembly Elections LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly Elections LIVEMP Assembly election LIVEDelhi Pollution Rajasthan Assembly elections LIVEBAN vs SL LIVE SCOREAngelo Mathews Controversy

Elections 2023

CM Baghel using hawala transactions for Assembly elections: Smriti IraniRajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streamingWasim Akram pitches for India vs Rest of world match; check teams here

India News

'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollutionSC asks for national model for girls' toilets in govt-aided schools

Economy News

Govt could discard proposed DESH Bill, amend SEZ Act: Details hereOil at $110 could prompt RBI to hike interest rate again: Morgan Stanley
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon