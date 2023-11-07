Sensex (-0.21%)
Heatmap

Rajasthan polls 2023 LIVE: Amit Shah to address rallies in 3 constituencies

Rajasthan state Assembly elections LIVE: Catch all the latest updates of Rajasthan elections 2023 here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Amit Shah, Home Minister Shah

Photo: X @Amitshah

Home Minister Amit Shah to address rallies in Nawan, Makrana and Parbatsar constituencies of Rajasthan today, ahead of state Assembly elections scheduled for November 25. Votes for Rajasthan and four other states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram - will be counted on December 3.

Nominations for the upcoming Rajasthan state Assembly elections concluded on Monday. On the last day of filing, sitting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot filed his nomination from Sardarpura seat in Jodhpur district. Sardarpura is considered a stronghold for the Congress party, and Gehlot has consistently won from this seat in every election since 1998. Congress has released seven lists, fielding 199 candidates for the upcoming state Assembly polls. Out of the total of 200, the party has left the Bharatpur seat for the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

BJP replaced some of its candidates, introducing fresh faces, as it had earlier promised in Rajasthan. Candidates in Kolayat and Baran-Atru were replaced and sitting Mavli  MLA was dropped. The BJP has announced released all 200 names of candidates for the Assembly seats in the state.

On the last day for filing nominations disgruntled party members from both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who did not receive tickets, filed nomination papers as independent candidates.

BJP rebels Chandrabhan Singh Aakya, Rajpal Singh Shekhawat, Yoonus Khan, Kailash Meghwal and Ravindra Singh Bhati filed nomination papers as independent candidates from Chittorgarh, Jhotwara, Deedwana, Shahpura and Sheo respectively.

Congress rebels Shiv Prasad Meena, Gaurav Sharma, Rupesh Sharma and Rakesh Boyat filed their nominations for different seats in Kota and Bundi.

Meanwhile, due to the Model Code of Conduct being in place, traders in the poll-bound state have expressed displeasure over the rampant seizure of cash and jewelry. Jewelers have been effected the most as they are not able to transport gold and silver.

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 10:58 AM IST

