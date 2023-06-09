Kerala govt orders vigilance probe against Satheesan in FCRA violation case

The Kerala government has ordered a vigilance probe against Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, V D Satheesan, in a case related to receiving foreign funds from abroad, for a project in his constituency, allegedly violating the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).
According to government sources, the order on preliminary vigilance probe is based on the complaint lodged by an action council alleging that foreign funds were received in violation of the FCRA.
The inquiry was ordered after verifying the veracity of the claims made in the complaint, sources said.
After the 2018 deluge, Satheesan had initiated a project 'Punarjani', to construct houses for those who lost their houses.
The complaint sought to investigate the FCRA violations and Satheesan's foreign trips seeking support for the project.
Also Read
MHA recommends CBI inquiry against Harsh Mander's NGO for FCRA 'violation'
Rajiv Gandhi Foundation got funds from Chinese embassy; FCRA scraped: Shah
Centre suspends FCRA licence of think tank CPR amid I-T searches
Kerala health minister's remark over murder of doctor draws criticism
Cong irked as Vijayan's escort vehicle nearly rams into protesting workers
BJP-JJP alliance was not forged, Haryana needed stable govt: Chautala
Congress demands former Uttarakhand CM Trivendra's expulsion from BJP
UP rid of all corruption in recruitment process in 6 years: CM Adityanath
Congress appoints Rajya Sabha MP Shktisinh Gohil as new Gujarat PCC chief
Modi's US visit: PM's address to new business advocacy group in works
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)