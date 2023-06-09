close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Kerala govt orders vigilance probe against Satheesan in FCRA violation case

The Kerala government has ordered a vigilance probe against Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, V D Satheesan, in a case related to receiving foreign funds from abroad

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 10:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Kerala government has ordered a vigilance probe against Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, V D Satheesan, in a case related to receiving foreign funds from abroad, for a project in his constituency, allegedly violating the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

According to government sources, the order on preliminary vigilance probe is based on the complaint lodged by an action council alleging that foreign funds were received in violation of the FCRA.

The inquiry was ordered after verifying the veracity of the claims made in the complaint, sources said.

After the 2018 deluge, Satheesan had initiated a project 'Punarjani', to construct houses for those who lost their houses.

The complaint sought to investigate the FCRA violations and Satheesan's foreign trips seeking support for the project.

Also Read

MHA recommends CBI inquiry against Harsh Mander's NGO for FCRA 'violation'

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation got funds from Chinese embassy; FCRA scraped: Shah

Centre suspends FCRA licence of think tank CPR amid I-T searches

Kerala health minister's remark over murder of doctor draws criticism

Cong irked as Vijayan's escort vehicle nearly rams into protesting workers

BJP-JJP alliance was not forged, Haryana needed stable govt: Chautala

Congress demands former Uttarakhand CM Trivendra's expulsion from BJP

UP rid of all corruption in recruitment process in 6 years: CM Adityanath

Congress appoints Rajya Sabha MP Shktisinh Gohil as new Gujarat PCC chief

Modi's US visit: PM's address to new business advocacy group in works

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kerala govt Kerala FCRA

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 10:47 PM IST

Latest News

View More

BJP-JJP alliance was not forged, Haryana needed stable govt: Chautala

Dushyant Chautala, JJP
4 min read

Congress demands former Uttarakhand CM Trivendra's expulsion from BJP

Trivendra Singh Rawat
2 min read

UP rid of all corruption in recruitment process in 6 years: CM Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh
2 min read

Most Popular

Call after polls: Abhishek Banerjee refuses to comply with ED summon

Abhishek Banerjee, TMC
3 min read

In 18 yrs, 22k announcements of CM Chouhan remain unfulfilled, claims Nath

Kamal Nath
2 min read

Cong's 'prism' of looking at history limited to Nehru-Gandhi family: MoS IT

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon