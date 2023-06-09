Kerala govt orders vigilance probe against Satheesan in FCRA violation case

The Kerala government has ordered a vigilance probe against Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, V D Satheesan, in a case related to receiving foreign funds from abroad, for a project in his constituency, allegedly violating the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

According to government sources, the order on preliminary vigilance probe is based on the complaint lodged by an action council alleging that foreign funds were received in violation of the FCRA.

The inquiry was ordered after verifying the veracity of the claims made in the complaint, sources said.

After the 2018 deluge, Satheesan had initiated a project 'Punarjani', to construct houses for those who lost their houses.

The complaint sought to investigate the FCRA violations and Satheesan's foreign trips seeking support for the project.

