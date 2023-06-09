UP rid of all corruption in recruitment process in 6 years: CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said his government in its six years eliminated "corruption, disorder and anarchy" from the recruitment process.

The CM made the remark at an event where he handed over appointment letters to 7,182 ANMs (Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife) selected through the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission.

"We have not accepted rigging, disorder, anarchy and corruption in any selection process within the last six years," he said.

Be it the several state commissions or the Basic Education Council, recruitment process everywhere is now transparent, an official release quoting the CM said.

Congratulating all selected ANMs, he urged them to discharge their duties honestly.

"Instead of protesting, you trusted the government and after the process of selection, waited for the decision of the Supreme Court to come in your favour," he said.

"People tried to obstruct the selection process, but we have attacked their unethical actions," he said referring to the recruitment at the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi after assuming power in 2014 had said that the entire country is one family and we cannot discriminate against anyone.

"We have implemented it strictly from 2017 in Uttar Pradesh. We have given more than 6 lakh government jobs in 6 years and there is no room for any kind of discrimination," he said.

Adityanath also asserted that all those recruited "have not needed any recommendation."



He said there is a system of teleconsultation at more than 600 places at present in the state and that health ATMs have been set up across districts which allows one to book 50 to 60 types of tests.

Encouraging the newly appointed ANMs, the CM said "You have the chance to see people in your respective districts and villages and get respect by doing better work in this field."



He said so many women becoming part of the healthcare force promotes both 'Mission Shakti' and 'Mission Rozgar.