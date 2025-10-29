Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 05:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kerala govt to review implementation of PM SHRI scheme, says CM Vijayan

Kerala govt to review implementation of PM SHRI scheme, says CM Vijayan

He said a seven-member Cabinet sub-committee has been constituted to study the implementation of the central school scheme

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Kerala government will review the implementation of the Centre's PM SHRI in the state in the wake of controversies and concerns that have come up in this regard, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Wednesday.

He said a seven-member Cabinet sub-committee has been constituted to study the implementation of the central school scheme.

The further proceedings with regard to its implementation would be put on hold until the subcommittee submits its report, he said while briefing the media about the decisions taken during the cabinet meeting here.

"This will be communicated to the Centre through a letter," Vijayan said.

 

General Education Minister V Sivankutty would be the chairman of the cabinet sub-committee in which ministers K Rajan, P Rajeeve, Roshy Augustine, K Prasad, K Krishnsnkutty and A K Saseendran would be the members, the CM added.

Earlier, multi-level discussions had been held by CPI (M) and CPI leaders under the aegis of Vijayan for the past few days to arrive at a consensus on the matter.

Though CM Vijayan directly intervened in the matter, the deadlock could not be resolved, as the state and national leadership of the CPI have taken a strong stand against Kerala's joining the PM SHRI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

