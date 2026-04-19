Key Constitution Amendment Bills since 2014: A look at how they fared
Shifting numbers in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha reshape NDA's strategy, as constitutional amendment Bills face tougher passage despite earlier dominance
Archis Mohan New Delhi
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Given the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) majority in the 16th (2014-19) and 17th (2019-2024) Lok Sabha, it could ensure the passage of Constitution amendment Bills with the requisite two-thirds majority in the Lower House.