KIIT issue: Unhappy with reply, BJD, Cong stage walkout in Odisha Assembly

KIIT issue: Unhappy with reply, BJD, Cong stage walkout in Odisha Assembly

The police have registered two cases in connection with the alleged suicide of the Nepalese student and the subsequent attacks on the youths from Nepal allegedly by the staffers of KIIT

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

The opposition BJD and Congress on Friday staged a walkout in the Odisha Assembly expressing dissatisfaction with the state Higher Education minister Suryabanshi Suraj's reply to the debate on the KIIT issue.

Members cutting across party lines expressed disappointment with what happened at KIIT after the death of a Nepalese student in her hostel room.

The BJD and Congress demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter but the state government did not respond to their request.

The minister said law will take its course and whoever is guilty will be punished.

The unrest in KIIT began after the alleged suicide of 20-year-old Prakriti Lamsal, a student from Nepal, on Sunday afternoon. Other Nepalese students staged agitation and demanded justice. However, the KIIT authorities issued suspension notices to about 1,000 Nepalese students and asked them to leave the campus on Monday.

 

Following the intervention of the Centre and the state government, the KIIT authorities had tendered an apology and requested the Nepalese students to return to the campus. The state government has opened a round-the-clock help desk, to facilitate the Nepalese students' safe return.

The police have registered two cases in connection with the alleged suicide of the Nepalese student and the subsequent attacks on the youths from the neighbouring country allegedly by the staffers of KIIT.

Topics : Kalinga Institute of Social Science Odisha government Odisha India Nepal ties suicides

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

