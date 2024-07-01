Business Standard
Law to curb paper leaks in ongoing Maha legislature session: Dy CM Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis made the announcement in the state assembly while replying to a supplementary question during the Question Hour on the issue of recruitment in government jobs

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis said a bill will be tabled in this session itself. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 1:18 PM IST

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said a law to curb exam paper leaks will be enacted during the ongoing monsoon session of the state legislature.
Fadnavis made the announcement in the state assembly while replying to a supplementary question during the Question Hour on the issue of recruitment in government jobs.
Congress member Balasaheb Thorat, NCP (SP) legislator Rohit Pawar, BJP's Ashish Shelar and Bhaskar Jadhav of the Shiv Sena (UBT) asked the government if it will enact a strong law to curb paper leaks.
Fadnavis said a bill will be tabled in this session itself for the enactment of the law.
In the wake of the alleged leak of NEET paper and malpractices in various other exams, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Saturday said the state government must enact a strict law to curb paper leaks and punish the guilty.

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Question paper leak BJP NEET UG

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 1:18 PM IST

