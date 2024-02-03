Leaders pay tributes to Ex-TN CM Annadurai on his death anniversary

Sensex (    %)
                        
Leaders and cadres from the Dravidian majors paid floral tributes to Tamil Nadu's iconic leader and former Chief Minister C N Annadurai on his 55th death anniversary on Saturday

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala paying tribute at the memorial former Tamil Nadu CM CN Annadurai, on the leader's 48th death anniversary in Chennai. Photo: PTI (Representational)

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

Leaders and cadres from the Dravidian majors paid floral tributes to Tamil Nadu's iconic leader and former Chief Minister C N Annadurai on his 55th death anniversary on Saturday.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who could not lead the peace march in Chennai on the occasion due to his overseas trip to Spain to woo the investors into the state, paid homage to Annadurai's portrait.
Posting a picture of him paying tributes on the social media platform X, Stalin urged his party men to strive tirelessly to install a new government at the Centre.
The DMK members led by the party's general secretary and state Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan led a rally from Anna Statue on Wallajah Road to the memorial at Anna Square.
The party's MPs including Kanimozhi, MLAs and cadres participated. They paid floral tributes to a decorated portrait of their party founder.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, accompanied by his party leaders and workers, too, paid homage to Annadurai, hailed as a visionary leader, who was the source of inspiration for launching the AIADMK on his name.
Anna dedicated his entire life for the upliftment of the poor and downtrodden and worked for the progress of Tamil Nadu, said former AIADMK Minister D Jayakumar.
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai (September 15, 1909 - February 3, 1969), popularly known as Anna and Perarignar (scholar) Anna, served as the Chief Minister of Madras state from 1967 to 1969.
He was also the first Chief Minister of the state that he later named as Tamil Nadu.

Topics : Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu elections Tamil Nadu government mk stalin

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

