Desperate attempt of BJP: AIADMK on Vijay's entry into Tamil Nadu politics

Taking a jibe at BJP following South superstar Thalapathy Vijay's announcement of entering into politics in Tamil Nadu and launching his political party, AIADMK leader Kovai Sathyan linked the development from BJP's "desperation" to get a face from the film industry to expand its political base in Southern state.

Kovai Sathyan also alleged that the BJP first tried to bring Rajinikanth into politics, but after their failed attempt, it is now making another bait over Vijay.

"The cat is out of the bag finally; actor Vijay had political aspirations a decade ago and what's happening right now in Tamil Nadu is after our leader announced the termination of alliance with BJP for Lok Sabha as well as for the forthcoming assembly (elections), now the desperate attempt of BJP is coming to the front," said Kovai Sathyan.

Actor Vijay has announced his party name as Tamil Nadu Vetri Kazhagam. Supporters of Vijay celebrated his move by distributing sweets near Rameswaram Municipality.

Actor Vijay declared the People's Movement as a political party, especially the Tamil Nadu Victory League on February 2.

This has received a great response among his People's Movement volunteers. Vijay People's Movement volunteers and Vijay fans joined forces today in front of the Rameswaram Municipal Office to burst firecrackers and give sweets to the public and tourists to express their happiness.

"BJP tried their luck with Rajinikanth and forced him to come into politics but somehow he escaped and now the next bait is Vijay because BJP needs a face from the movie world to grow in Tamil Nadu...Good luck to BJP and Vijay, that's all we can say," added Kovai Sathyan.

Thalapathy Vijay on Friday officially announced the name of his political party as 'Tamilaga Vetri Kazham' (TVK). Vijay, in a statement said, "We are not going to contest 2024 elections and we are not going to any party. We have made this decision on General and Executive Council Meeting."

Taking to X, Vijay shared a statement and wrote #TVKVijay."

The statement reads, "To my best, the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam has been doing a lot of public welfare activities for the past many years. But a lot of political changes cannot be made only through a non-profit organisation, a political power is needed. You all know the current political scenario. Wrongful administration and corrupt politics is on one hand, on the other hand is discriminative politics to divide our people. On two sides obstacles have been placed for our development and unity."

"All are carving for good politics especially Tamil Nadu each people are carving for Selfless, truthful Politics with foresight and non-corrupt government without caste - religion differences and with good administration. Very importantly, that Politics would be based on our Indian Constitution to apt with Tamil Nadu State rights and will be based on this soil 'By Birth all are same' ideology," the statement added.

Meanwhile, today actor Vijay's supporters in Chennai were seen celebrating and bursting crackers following his announcement to join politics.