Business Standard
Home / Politics / Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over Soros, other issues

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over Soros, other issues

Venugopal sought to know whether the rule was selectively applicable for references made by opposition party members

Parliament, New Parliament

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday amid uproarious scenes. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday amid uproarious scenes over US businessman George Soros and other issues.

In a change from the past few days, the House sat for the entire duration of Question Hour on Thursday, but trouble broke out in the Zero Hour when the chair called Congress member Jothimani to speak. After which the House was adjourned till 1 pm. 

When the House resumed at 1 pm, noisy exchanges broke out between the Opposition and BJP members. Following which, Sandhya Ray who was presiding over the House, adjourned it till 2 pm.

 

Earlier, as the Congress member made a reference to the alleged links between a prominent industrialist of the country and the BJP, presiding officer Jagdambika Pal said the businessman's name will not go on records, triggering protests from the opposition.

Congress member K C Venugopal sought to know whether the rule was selectively applicable for references made by opposition party members.

Venugopal said Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had made certain references in the Lok Sabha which were not expunged by the Chair.

More From This Section

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Opposition calls Assam 'banana republic' over NRC-Aadhaar linkage decision

YSRCP, andhra pradesh

Senior YSRCP leader quits citing personal reasons, flags 'lack of respect'

Parliament, New Parliament

RS adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over BJP's remarks on Cong-Soros nexus

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul meets family of Hathras rape-murder victim, invites BJP criticism

Protest, Parliament Protest, Priyanka Gandhi

Opposition protests in parliament, demands JPC probe on Adani issue

Later, BJP member Nishikant Dubey raised the issue of alleged connections between Congress leaders and George Soros-backed outfits that were purportedly working on an agenda to destabilise India.

Congress members trooped to the Well of the House, raising slogans against the BJP leading to the uproar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament session LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned after pandemonium over Congress-Soros links

Parliament, New Parliament

60% of those killed in road accidents in 18-34 age group: Govt in Lok Sabha

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Modi govt believes in democratising technology: Vaishnaw in Lok Sabha

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Railways Amendment Bill passed; won't lead to privatisation, says Vaishnaw

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President, VP

Parliament highlights: RS chairman's conduct has been contrary to post's dignity, says Kharge

Topics : Lok Sabha Parliament Congress BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon