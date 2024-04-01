Lok Sabha polls: Drinking water to ORS, EC's advisory to tackle heatwave

Since 2004, Lok Sabha polls have been held during the summer months. The last phase of polling took place on May 10 in 2004, May 13 in 2009, May 12 in 2014 and May 19 in 2019. However, in 2024, the last phase of polling is scheduled for June 1, with the last three phases scheduled in Haryana, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Punjab slated for May 20 (for 49 seats), May 25 (57 seats) and June 1 (57 seats) .



With the India Meteorological Department forecasting above normal temperatures in the summer months, the Election Commission (EC) on March 16 reiterated some of its instructions to its chief electoral officers to prepare for “stronger and longer spells of heatwave” until June. The EC circulated its earlier instructions to maintain “assured minimum facilities” at its polling stations.

Key measures

>Set up polling station on ground floor

>Voters shouldn’t have to travel more than two kms to reach polling stations

>Provide drinking water and environmentally friendly disposable glasses

>Ensure covered areas at polling stations

>Provide polling officials and voters with oral rehydration salts (ORS)

>Prepare hand-bill on dos and don’ts in case of heat stroke for polling officials

>Issue appeal to electors to carry wet towels to protect themselves against dehydration

