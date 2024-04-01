Lok Sabha polls: SDPI extends support to Congress-led UDF in Kerala

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political arm of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), on Monday extended its support to the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

However, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan told the media that the UDF has not reached any understanding with the SDPI.

SDPI state President Muvattupuzha Ashraf Moulavi, who met the media here, said after considering all factors, the party has decided to support a secular front -- the UDF.

"In Kerala, we have decided to support the Congress-led UDF which is spearheading the anti-BJP bloc," Moulavi told the media



The SDPI leader said the party has not fielded any candidates in Kerala but has 18 candidates in various parts of the country.

"Our Constitution is being challenged. The BJP is bringing in laws to provide citizenship on the basis of religion. Uniform Civil Code is planned, which will affect the diversity of the country. We will support the Congress-led UDF which is fighting the BJP at the national level," Moulavi said.

Satheesan, stating that many parties are extending support to the UDF, said, "We have not held any discussion with the SDPI nor have reached any understanding."



Polling will be held in Kerala on April 26 for the Lok Sabha elections and the nationwide results will be declared on June 4.

