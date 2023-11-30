Sensex (0.13%)
Exit polls 2023: What do they predict for Assembly elections in 5 states?

Assembly elections 2023: The elections in these five states took place in phases from November 7 to November 30 and the final results will be released on December 3

exit polls, exit polls 2023

Representative Image

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 8:28 PM IST
The exit polls for the five Assembly elections, namely Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana, were released by various agencies today. The polls for these states took place in phases from November 7 to November 30. The final results will be released on December 3.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2023: What do exit polls predict?
The exit polls predicted a close fight between the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) in the state. However, some polls predict a clear majority for the BJP.

According to News 24-Today's Chanakya, BJP is expected to win 151 seats, followed by 74 by Congress and five by others. The India Today-Axis My India exit polls predict BJP winning seats in the range of 140-162 seats. Congress is expected to win 68-90 seats, followed by 0-2 seats by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

For the majority mark, a party or coalition needs to win 116 seats in the state.

  BJP Congress BSP Others
Dainik Bhaskar 95-115 105-120 0 0-15
Jan Ki Baat 100-123 102-125 0 5
News 24-Today's Chanakya 151 74 0 5
Matrize 118-130 97-107 0 0-2
Polstrat 106-116 111-121 0 0-6
India Today-Axis My India 140-162 68-90 0-2 0-1

Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023: What do exit polls predict?

According to the exit polls, NJP is set to return to power in the state, and Ashok Gehlot-led Congress is expected to lose the majority.

Only two exit polls, India Today-Axis My India and India TV-CNX, showed Congress edging BJP in the state. According to India Today-Axis My India exit polls, Congress is expected to win 86-106 seats, followed by 80-100 by BJP and 8-16 seats by others.

According to India TV-CNX exit polls, Congress is expected to win 94-104 seats. BJP is likely to win 80-90 seats, followed by 14-18 seats by others.

To win in the state, a party or coalition needs to win 100 seats.

  BJP Congress BSP Others
C Voter 94-114 71-91 0 9-19
Dainik Bhaskar 98-105 85-95 0 10-15
Axis My India 80-100 86-106 1-2 8-16
CNX 80-90 94-104 0 14-18
Jan Ki Baat 100-122 62-85 0 14-15
P-MARQ 105-125 69-91 0 5-15
Matrize 115-130 65-75 0 12-19
ETG 108-128 56-72 0 13-21
Polstrat 100-110 90-100 0 5-15

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023: What do exit polls predict?

Most exit polls predict that Congress is likely to retain power in Chhattisgarh. To achieve a majority, a party or coalition needs to win 46 seats in the state. Most polls predict that Congress will be able to breach the mark.

If this is true, Bhupesh Baghel may return as the Chief Minister of the state.

  BJP Congress BSP Others
C Voter 36-48 41-53 0 0-4
Dainik Bhaskar 35-45 46-55 0 0-10
Axis My India 36-46 40-50 0 1-5
CNX 30-40 46-56 0 3-5
Jan Ki Baat 34-45 42-53 0 3
Chanakya 33 57 0 0
Matrize 34-42 44-52 0 0-2
ETG 32-40 48-56 0 2-4
Polstrat 35-45 40-50 0 0-3

Telangana Assembly elections 2023: What do exit polls predict?

In Telangana, most exit polls predict an upset for Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his party, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). The polls show that Congress is set to win the Telangana Assembly elections in 2023.

To win a majority, a party or coalition needs to win 60 seats in the state. If exit polls are to be believed, Congress will easily get past the mark on Sunday.

  INC BRS BJP Others
Jan Ki Baat 48-64 40-55 7-13 4-7
Republic 58-68 46-56 4-9 5-7
News 24-Today's Chanakya 67-68 22-31 6-9 6-7
India TV-CNX 63-79 31-47 2-4 5-7
TV9 Bharatvarsh-Polstrat 49-59 48-58 5-10 6-8

Mizoram Assembly elections 2023: What do exit polls predict?

Most exit polls predict a hung Assembly in Mizoram. A party or coalition needs to win 21 seats in the state but no exit polls clearly predicted any party crossing that mark. 

  MNF ZPM Congress BJP
ABP News-C Voter 15-21 12-18 2-8 0
India TV- CNX 14-18 12-16 8-10 0-2
Jan Ki Baat 10-14 15-25 5-9 0-2
Republic TV- Matrize 17-22 7-12 7-10 1-2
Times Now-ETG 14-18 10-14 9-13 0-2
P-MARQ 14-20 9-15 7-13 0-2

Topics : Assembly elections Mizoram Assembly elections Chhattisgarh Assembly Telangana Assembly Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Madhya Pradesh assembly Rajasthan Assembly exit polls Exit poll BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 8:26 PM IST

