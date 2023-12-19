LS adjourned till 12 noon amid Oppn protests on Parliament security breach

Speaker Om Birla said it was completely against the rules, regulations and proprieties to bring placards in the House | (Picture: ANI)

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Tuesday following protests by opposition members demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Parliament security breach and revocation of the suspension of MPs.

As soon as the House assembled, opposition members were on their feet and some of them came to the Well of the House shouting slogans against the government and holding placards. Some of them were carrying a morphed picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the whole House condemns the display of morphed picture of Prime Minister Modi in the House and demanded action against MPs carrying it.

Speaker Om Birla said it was completely against the rules, regulations and proprieties to bring placards in the House.

"This House belongs to you. We all have decided that no one will bring placards inside the House. But you have come here with placards. Even you have come to the podium. Is it correct ? Please go back to your seat. I am giving you last warning," he said.

However, the opposition members ignored Birla's pleas and continued their protests leading to the adjournment of the proceedings.

Besides several other opposition MPs, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah was also in the well.

While Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and NCP member Supriya Sule were seen sitting in the front row of the opposition benches, Rahul Gandhi was seated in the second row.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack last Wednesday, two men -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during the Zero Hour, released coloured smoke and shouted slogans, before being overpowered by the MPs. Two others, including a woman, were detained outside the Parliament complex for staging a protest.

On Monday, Lok Sabha suspended 33 opposition members, including leader of the Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, DMK's T R Baalu and Sougata Ray of the Trinamool Congress, from the House for displaying placards and raising slogans over the Parliament security breach issue.