India has to now contend with CAP- China, America, Pak: Cong's dig at govt

India has to now contend with CAP- China, America, Pak: Cong's dig at govt

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said that President Trump is piling it on India

Congress, Congress flag

Congress on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After US President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on India, the Congress on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he once spoke of the TOP -- Tomato, Onion, Potato -- challenges in prices, but the country now has to contend with the political challenges arising out of CAP -China, America, Pakistan.

The opposition party said that on the one hand President Trump criticises India strongly and imposes penalties on it for trading with Russia, while on the other hand, just before the Iranian President's visit to Pakistan, he announces a big partnership with Pakistan for hydrocarbon exploration and development, alongside a trade deal.

 

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said that President Trump is "piling it on India".

In an X post, Ramesh wrote, "Since May 10, he has claimed 30 times that he stopped Operation Sindoor. These claims were made in four different countries. On June 18, he hosted the Pakistan Army Chief and the orchestrator of the Pahalgam terror attacks for lunch at the White House."  "On July 30, he imposed a 25% tariff on US imports from India plus a penalty on India's oil and defence purchases from Russia. In addition, sanctions on at least six Indian companies were imposed for engaging with Iran," he said.

On July 30, Trump also announced that the US will help Pakistan explore and develop its oil and gas reserves, Ramesh said, adding this comes on top of his full-throated support to Pakistan receiving financial assistance from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

"Prime Minister Modi once spoke of the TOP (Tomato, Onion, Potato) challenge in prices. Now India has to contend with the political challenge arising out of CAP (China, America, Pakistan)," Ramesh said.

"He (Modi) invested very heavily in his personal friendship with President Trump, as he had done earlier with President Xi. Both have the full measure of the man now --? someone who can be managed easily by playing to his gigantic ego and self-obsession," the Congress leader said.

In another post, Ramesh said, "President Trump criticises India strongly.He imposes penalties on India for trading with Russia. He sanctions Indian companies for trading with Iran."  But just before the Iranian President's visit to Pakistan, Trump announces a big partnership with Pakistan for hydrocarbon exploration and development - alongside a trade deal, he said.

The remarks came a day after the US President announced the imposition of 25 per cent tariff on all goods coming from India starting August 1, plus an unspecified penalty on the country for buying Russian crude oil and military equipment.

The announcement is being seen as a pressure tactic to get New Delhi to agree to demands made by the US, which has, in recent days, got favourable trade deals with major partners like Japan, the UK and the European Union.

In a social media post, Trump termed India's trade policies as "most strenuous and obnoxious".

"All things not good! India will therefore be paying a tariff of 25 per cent, plus a penalty for the above, starting on August first," Trump wrote.

The penalty was announced as India has made large purchases of oil and military equipment from Russia. India is the first country Trump has slapped a penalty over Russian imports. Earlier, he had imposed high tariffs on China but refrained from levying any penalty despite Beijing being Russia's largest oil importer.

On Wednesday, the Opposition parties slammed the government for the US' imposition of the tariff and penalties on Indian imports, and said that Prime Minister Modi's friendship with the US president meant little.

Ramesh had said that Modi should take inspiration from former prime minister Indira Gandhi and stand up to the president of the United States.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

