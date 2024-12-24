Business Standard

Home / Politics / Maha farmers to drive second green revolution with green energy: Fadnavis

Maha farmers to drive second green revolution with green energy: Fadnavis

He said solar-powered villages are being developed across the state to ensure electricity is available to farmers during the daytime

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated projects at Umbratha in Washim district and Narangwadi in Dharashiv district. | File Photo

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday that adopting green energy will allow farmers in the state to lead the second green revolution soon.

He said solar-powered villages are being developed across the state to ensure electricity is available to farmers during the daytime.

"Adoption of green energy will pave the way for Maharashtra's farmers to lead the second green revolution in the near future," the chief minister said.

Fadnavis inaugurated projects at Umbratha in Washim district and Narangwadi in Dharashiv district under the Chief Minister's Solar Agriculture Feeder Project 2.0 via video conferencing.

He said the Solar Agriculture Feeder Scheme would provide farmers with sustainable and free electricity during the day.

 

Currently, 16,000 MW of electricity is supplied to agriculturists in Maharashtra. Fadnavis said the initiative to shift all feeders (a power line that transmits electricity from a substation or generating station to distribution points) to solar energy began two years ago and will be completed in phases.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra solar energy electricity sector

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

