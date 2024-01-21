Mallu Ravi appointed as special representative of Telangana govt in Delhi

Senior Congress leader and former MP Mallu Ravi was appointed as Special Representative of the Telangana government in New Delhi.

Ravi held the same post when the late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy was Chief Minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the state government also appointed Congress leaders Vem Narender Reddy, Mohammed Ali Shabbir and Harkara Venugopal Rao as advisors in different roles.

Telangana Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari issued separate Government Orders dated January 20 (GO) on the appointments which were released to the media on Sunday.

The government designated Vem Narender Reddy, known to be a close associate of CM Revanth Reddy, as Advisor to Chief Minister (Public Affairs), while Mohammed Ali Shabbir was named as Advisor to Government (SC, ST, OBC, Minorities Welfare).

Shabbir is a senior leader who had served as minister and the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council earlier.

Venugopal Rao was picked as Advisor to Government (Protocol and Public Relations).

Narender Reddy, Shabbir and Venugopal Rao have been appointed in the rank and status of Minister of State in the state, according to the GOs.