Telangana Congress demands CM KCR's resignation, governor rule in state

In light of the transfer of many police, revenue, and excise officials by ECI on Wednesday, the CM has no moral right to continue in the post

Congress

Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 12:19 PM IST
As the Election Commission of India (ECI) decided to transfer district collectors and senior police officials in the state, the Telangana Congress has demanded the imposition of the Governor's rule in the state, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said.

Not only this, Congress went on to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) to ensure proper conduct of the Assembly elections in the state, the report said.

Chairman of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), G Niranjan spoke to the members of the press and said, "In the light of the transfer of many police, revenue, and excise officials by ECI on Wednesday, the CM has no moral right to continue in the post. He should submit his resignation and the Assembly elections should be held under the Governor's rule."

The Congress attacked the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in the state and said that the ECI action against the government officials in the state administration reflects how these officers were working alongside the wishes of the ruling party, the DC report said.

Niranjan said that the BRS government makes the government officials work according to their instructions and treats them as slaves. Niranjan quoted BRS MLC Tata Madhu as saying, "Not only MRO, RDO or collector, whoever it may be, has to listen to our party. Because the government is ours. Be it SI, CI, ACP, ASP, or commissioner, they have to work in favour of the government," the DC report stated.

Niranjan said that ECI should take note of these remarks and take against the BRS leader. Moreover, he urged the Telangana Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan to submit a report to the ECI on government officials violating protocol.

In its press conference organised on October 9, the ECI announced the schedule of elections in the five poll-bound states: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana. The elections in Telangana will be conducted on November 30, and the results will be announced on December 3, the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar told the press.

Topics : Election Commission of India Telangana Assembly Telangana Rashtra Samithi BS Web Reports chief election commissioner KCR Indian National Congress Election

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 12:19 PM IST

