BRS appoints 54 in-charges for constituencies; party manifesto on Oct 15

K T Rama Rao suggested to the in-charges that they should go to the people requesting them to vote highlighting the achievements of the BRS government

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao display a victory sign after his party won the state Assembly elections, at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao displays a victory sign after his party won the state Assembly elections, at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad. Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 2:19 PM IST
As the Telangana assembly elections approach, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has released its first list of in-charges for 54 assembly constituencies who will be responsible for ensuring victory of the party's candidates, a PTI report said. To this end, BRS Working President and Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao held a teleconference on Thursday with the in-charges. They instructed them on the activities to be followed for the success of the candidates.

Rama Rao suggested to the in-charges that they should go to the people requesting them to vote, highlighting the achievements of the BRS government and the development during the last two tenures under the leadership of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Also Read: Telangana Congress demands CM KCR's resignation, governor rule in state

Health Minister T Harish Rao was also presented in the teleconference and gave several suggestions to the party leaders. He said the party would get a landslide victory in the upcoming elections and appealed to the in-charges to work extensively in this direction during the next 45 days.

The BRS President KCR will release the party's manifesto on October 15. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that the state elections will be conducted on November 30, and the result will be declared on December 3.

As things stand, there is little clarity about CM KCR's well-being. The chief minister has been away from the public eye for a long time now. Although KTR has said that CM is in "excellent" condition, however, Congress has taken a jibe at his health and said that the CM is not well since he came to know about Congress' six guarantees in the state.

Also Read: Telangana was first to give potable water connection to all residents: KTR

Chandrasekhar Rao will hold a meeting with the party's MLA candidates on October 15 at the BRS headquarters and hand over the B-Forms (the form is proof that a particular candidate is put up by a political party in the election), PTI reported.

Topics : Telangana Assembly Telangana Rashtra Samithi Telangana govt KCR K T Rama Rao k chandrasekhar rao BS Web Reports Election news

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 2:19 PM IST

