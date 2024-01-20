Knows how to fight and win: Adhir Chowdhury on Congress-TMC seat sharing

West Bengal Congress president and MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday making an aggressive statement, saying that he doesn't care about anyone, who so ever is contesting the Lok Sabha Election in West Bengal as he very well knows how to fight and win.

"I don't care about anyone. Our leaders have already spoken. I have reached here only by contesting and winning. We know how to contest and win, said," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Chowdhury was reacting to the statement made by TMC State General Secretary Kunal Ghosh on seat sharing with Congress in West Bengal during which he has said that TMC will be fighting on all 42 Lok Sabha seats in state.

"The state unit of Congress is attacking TMC here and giving oxygen to BJP. This will not work. We are ready to contest all 42 seats, Congress should talk about seat sharing on the basis of ground reality but they are doing politics of pressure. CM Mamata Banerjee will take the final decision," said Kunal Ghosh.

When asked about attack on several vehicles of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) in Assam's Lakhimpur district during the Bharat Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Chowdhury said, "BJP is furious over the response the yatra is getting and that's way attack is happening on the Nyay Yatra.

Earlier, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is putting all efforts to prevent the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra program in Guwahati on January 23.

"On January 23, as per our schedule, we will be staying at Guwahati. We are trying our best to carry on with our Yatra as planned. Assam Chief Minister is trying his best not to allow our event in Guwahati. Several obstacles are being posed in front of us...We have written two letters to the Chief Minister," Jairam Ramesh said speaking at a press conference at Assam's Lakhimpur on Saturday along with Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Kumar Borah.