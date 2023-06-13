close

Manipur CM urges for peace, announces prefabricated homes for displaced

Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Monday asked people to move on and give peace a chance while announcing setting up of prefabricated temporary homes in 15 days for people, displaced in the ethnic violence

IANS Imphal
N Biren Singh takes oath as the Chief Minister of Manipur in Imphal, for the second term

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 12:14 AM IST
Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Monday asked people to move on and give peace a chance while announcing setting up of prefabricated temporary homes in 15 days for people, displaced in the ethnic violence.

Whatever happened is past, now please give peace a chance, he said.

"Politically greedy elements are responsible for the situation. Both the Central and state governments have started implementing ground rules. Some splinter groups who claim themselves under Suspension of Operation (SoS), that type of armed terrorist exist in the state," Singh, accompanied by his all ministerial colleagues, told the media after a cabinet meeting.

"Government would protect all the civilians from such militant activities. I am appealing to the people to calm down and maintain peace and harmony."

Biren Singh stressed that the government needs cooperation from all quarters to restore peace and normalcy.

In view of the ethnic strife in Manipur since May 3, 50,650 men, women and children, displaced in the violence are sheltered in 350 camps.

Asking the government employees to join their duties, he said that if the government staff would not join their work, their salaries would be held up.

The government also trying to introduce e-office at the earliest, he added.

Coming down heavily on opposition parties seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention, Biren Singh said that both Central and state governments are working 24 X 7 to restore peace and normalcy in the state.

He said that the Prime Minister had already given assurance about maintaining the territorial integrity of the state.

Saying that his government is in constant touch with the Prime Minister on a daily basis, the Chief Minister noted: "For the first time in history a Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) stayed in the state for four days and worked from the state itself".

Responding to queries about Kuki civil society organisations and leaders boycotting the peace committee for the inclusion of Singh, he said the peace committee was entirely decided by the Central government and people would always have something to oppose.

--IANS

sc/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manipur Manipur govt

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 12:14 AM IST

