Modi govt scaled up welfare schemes keeping poor in focus: Meghwal

The Narendra Modi government scaled up various welfare schemes keeping the poor in focus and expedited their implementation, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Monday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
New Delhi: Union MoS for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal during the Golden Peacock Awards, in New Delhi, Friday, June 3, 2022. (PTI Photo/

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 12:03 AM IST
Addressing a press conference along with Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and party MP Ramesh Bidhuri, Meghwal said the government in its nine has lived up to the motto of "sewa, sushasan and garib Kalyan" (service, good governance and welfare of the poor).

"The Modi government scaled up schemes and enhanced speed to achieve targets so that they reached the last person in society," the minister said, citing numbers of beneficiaries of different schemes.

The Modi government gave respect to women and ensured their safety by building 11.50 crore (toilets). It also constructed more than four crore pucca houses and provided 12 crore tap water connections, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity was evident during his recent visit to Japan and other countries when many world leaders lauded him and recalled India's help through medicines and vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union minister of state (independent charge) for law and justice said.

South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri said the works that had been pending for years were completed after 2014, when the Narendra Modi dispensation assumed office.

India has emerged as a strong, self-reliant country in the last nine years under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Due to his policies and decisions in the interest of the country, India's reputation has grown all over the world, he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the Modi government has provided Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the development of Delhi in the last one year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 12:03 AM IST

